Broadway San Jose Announces 2022-23 Season; BEETLEJUICE, PRETTY WOMAN, and More!

Broadway San Jose has announced its upcoming 2022-23 season! The season kicks off with The Lion King in August. Learn more at https://broadwaysanjose.com/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Disney's The Lion King

August 3 - 21, 2022

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can too. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Cats

September 20 - 25, 2022

Rediscover CATS-the beloved musical with breathtaking music-including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

October 28 - 30, 2022

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The Book of Mormon

November 22 - 27, 2022

This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Annie

January 10 - 15, 2023

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

My Fair Lady

February 21 - 26, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times).

Pretty Woman

March 21 - 26, 2023

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

1776

May 16 - 21, 2023

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?

Beetlejuice

August 1 - 6, 2023

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety).

Tina - The Tina Turner Muscial

August 29 - September 3, 2023

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA -THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.