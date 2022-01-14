Broadway Legend Brian Stokes Mitchell Brings His Velvety Baritone To Walnut Creek, February 25

For one night only, Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell will dazzle audiences with his signature velvety baritone, performing live as part of the Lesher Center for the Arts' thrilling "Headliners" series.

This uplifting evening of song will feature a wide range of music, from American songbook to Broadway and contemporary tunes. Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, Mitchell also gained widespread internet fame during the pandemic for his impromptu performances from the balcony of his fifth-floor apartment in Manhattan.

Drawing crowds for his stellar rendition of "The Impossible Dream," his serenade evolved into a nightly salute to essential workers such as paramedics, firemen, policemen, and healthcare employees that was covered by NPR, NBC, Broadway.com, NY Daily News, TimeOut, and more. Brian Stokes Mitchell will perform 7:30pm, February 25, 2022 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($52-$92) and more information, the public may visit www.lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).

Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along. In 2016 he was awarded his second Tony Award, the prestigious Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his Charitable work with The Actors Fund. That same year, Stokes was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.



An extremely versatile and in-demand singer, Stokes has performed at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds. He has worked with John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch, Gustavo Dudamel, Keith Lockhart, Michael Tilson Thomas, The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Big Band, The Mormon Tabernacle choir and the Muppets. His extensive screen credits began with a guest starring role on "Roots: The Next Generations," followed by a 7-year stint on "Trapper John, MD" and have continued with memorable appearances on everything from PBS' "Great Performances" to "The Fresh Prince," "Frasier," "Glee," "Jumping the Broom" and his most recent recurring roles on "Madam Secretary," "Mr. Robot," "The Path," "Billions," and "The Good Fight." Other recent TV appearances include "The Blacklist," "Elementary," and "Bull." As a voice-over artist, he has played dozens of characters on animated TV episodes including performing "Through Heaven's Eyes" in DreamWorks' "The Prince of Egypt." Stokes has also enjoyed working with numerous charitable organizations from the March of Dimes to the USO. He is on the board of Americans for the Arts and is serving his 14th term as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund. More credits and information are available at: IMDB, Broadway Database, BroadwayWorld, Wikipedia