Brian Copeland's NOT A GENUINE BLACK MAN Will Hit 1000th Performance at The Marsh SF This Spring

The Marsh San Francisco will mark the 20th anniversary of Not A Genuine Black Man, with a special limited engagement that will include the 1000th performance of Brian Copeland's stunning work, which premiered at The Marsh San Francisco in 2004 and went on to become the longest-running solo show in San Francisco theater history.

This funny, honest, and harrowing piece by award-winning actor, playwright, and talk show host Brian Copeland recounts the struggles Copeland faced growing up in what was declared one of the most racist suburbs in America.

The San Francisco Chronicle described the show as “a beautiful mix of wry humor and heartbreak, indignation and inspiration, a singular story of extreme isolation that speaks to anyone who's ever felt out of place.”

In this tour-de-force, Copeland describes how in 1972, the National Committee Against Discrimination in Housing called San Leandro, California “a racist bastion of white supremacy.” CBS News and Newsweek covered the story, and the US Commission on Civil Rights conducted hearings. “And then, we moved to town,” says Copeland, describing in an evening of laughter, tears and sociology, how our surroundings make us who we are.

Copeland adds, “in the current political climate, empathy seems to be a lost commodity. By showing people the world through the eyes of a bullied and lonely little African American boy, I hope they will develop compassion for the demonized ‘other.'”

Not A Genuine Black Man

Written and performed by Brian Copeland

Developed by David Ford and Brian Copeland

Directed by David Ford

WHEN: April 6 - May 4, 2024

SHOWS: 5:00pm Saturdays

WHERE: The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco

Parking: New Mission Bartlett Garage, 3255 21st St. (21st St between Mission & Valencia)

BART station (closest): Mission & 24th Street

TICKETS: $25-$35 sliding scale; $50 and $100 reserved

INFO: For information or to order tickets visit the button below or call 415-282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm).