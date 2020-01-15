Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME is Coming to The Marsh San Francisco

The Marsh San Francisco will present GRANDMA & ME: An Ode to Single Parents, the highly anticipated new solo show by award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland (Not a Genuine Black Man, The Waiting Period, The Scion, The Jewelry Box). Copeland, whose critically-acclaimed Not a Genuine Black Man has earned the title of longest running solo show in San Francisco history, unveils a new work that examines the issues of single parenting, and asks what it truly means to be a father.

WHEN:

March 20 - April 25, 2020

Press opening: April 4

SHOWS:

8:00pm Fridays

5:00pm Saturdays

WHERE:

The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco

(between 21st & 22nd Streets)

Parking is available at New Mission Bartlett Garage

(21st St between Mission & Valencia)

Bart Station (closest): Mission & 24th Street

TICKETS:

$20-$35 sliding scale, $55-$100 reserved

INFO:

For information or to order tickets visit themarsh.org or call (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm - 4:00pm).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





