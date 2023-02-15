Borel Middle School Taps Alumni to Create Original Musical JINX, Premiering in March

Tickets are now on sale for Borel Middle School's premiere run of "Jinx, the Musical" at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center, March 3-5, 2023. The new musical, created and written by Borel alumni Makena and Teagan Reynolds alongside JT Kaufman, will take audiences on a spellbinding journey with young teens as they try to navigate a mysterious jinx. This heartwarming production is about friendship, consequences and the power of change.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this original story to life for audiences to enjoy," says Borel Drama Teacher and "JINX, The Musical" Director-Producer Alyssa Goldrath. "Finding engaging and age relevant stories for teens to perform is difficult for many middle and high school theatre programs. That challenge is what led us to 'JINX.'"

Goldrath commissioned Makena, Teagan and Kaufman to develop a new production for Borel after seeing a performance of "The Emily Dickinson Musical," which was written by the talented trio.

"Though they graduated from Borel nearly 10 years ago, Makena and Teagan are uniquely qualified to create a musical for our program," adds Goldrath. "They worked with past and present students on a story that captures the true essence, struggles and triumphs of teens today."

Makena penned the book while sister Teagan wrote the lyrics and co-composed the music with Kaufman. Rick Reynolds, the show's musical director, provided the orchestrations. The "JINX" creative team also includes Choreographers Gennine Harrington and Olivia Reidy, Costume Designer Lani Yort, Set Designer Thaine Sugden, Lighting Designer Josh Grush, Sound Designer Angela Yeung, Technical Director Eric Olson, Stage Manager Danielle Combs, and over 100 Borel student actors and crew members.

"Our cast is so excited to be a part of history as the first to bring these characters to the stage," notes Goldrath. We hope to make 'JINX' available for other schools and community theatre companies to produce as well."

Audiences can see "JINX, The Musical" at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center (506 N. Delaware Street) on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. Watch trailer here. Ticket prices start at $12 are available now at www.boreldrama.com