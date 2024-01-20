Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Come to San Francisco's Curran Theater

Iconic rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony celebrates 30 years of pioneering hip-hop with a one-night-only engagement at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Noise Pop Festival 2024. Tickets (starting at $39.50) go on sale on Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. at the button below. Prices are subject to change without notice.



The Grammy Award-winning group, known for their melodic rap style and harmonious blend of Rap and R&B, is commemorating this landmark anniversary with a series of special events, releases, and community initiatives. Since their debut in the early '90s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have left an indelible mark on the music industry with hits like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Foe Tha Love of $,” “1st Of Tha Month,” “East 1999,” and the chart-topping “Tha Crossroads.” Their unique sound, which fuses rapid-fire rap delivery with smooth, harmonic choruses, has influenced countless artists and garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide.



Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was signed by late N.W.A rapper/businessman, Eazy-E in 1993. The group consists of 5 Cleveland, Ohio natives, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone.



