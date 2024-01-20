Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Come to San Francisco's Curran Theater

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

Iconic rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony celebrates 30 years of pioneering hip-hop with a one-night-only engagement at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Noise Pop Festival 2024. Tickets (starting at $39.50) go on sale on Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. at the button below. Prices are subject to change without notice.
 
The Grammy Award-winning group, known for their melodic rap style and harmonious blend of Rap and R&B, is commemorating this landmark anniversary with a series of special events, releases, and community initiatives. Since their debut in the early '90s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have left an indelible mark on the music industry with hits like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Foe Tha Love of $,” “1st Of Tha Month,” “East 1999,” and the chart-topping “Tha Crossroads.” Their unique sound, which fuses rapid-fire rap delivery with smooth, harmonic choruses, has influenced countless artists and garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide.
 
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was signed by late N.W.A rapper/businessman, Eazy-E in 1993. The group consists of 5 Cleveland, Ohio natives, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone.
 

About BroadwaySF:

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.
 

About the Curran:

Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the biggest productions in theater history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the premier live entertainment venues in North America. Most recently, the Curran was the West Coast home of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the longest-running play in San Francisco. The Curran is part of the Ambassador Theatre Group.
 

About The Ambassador Theatre Group:

Ambassador Theatre Group is the world's leading live entertainment company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates over 50 venues globally; is an international leader in live theater, music and comedy, and provides leading ticketing platforms and marketing services. www.atg.co.uk




