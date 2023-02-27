Boarte Piano Trio Joins Suòno Artist Management Roster

Warsaw-based ensemble the Boarte Piano Trio has joined the artist roster of Suòno Artist Management for representation throughout North America. The ensemble will be represented by Marianne LaCrosse, Founder and CEO of Suòno Artist Management, a boutique agency in the San Francisco Bay Area representing some of today's leading musicians.

Cellist Karol Marianowski says, "We are very excited for this new chapter in the Trio's history and look forward very much to sharing music with audiences in the United States, Canada, and beyond."

Pianist Konrad Skolarski, violinist Jarosław Nadrzycki, and cellist Karol Marianowski are all acclaimed artists in their home country and abroad. Each are laureates of many international music competitions and have a long history of performances all over Europe, North and South America, as well as Asia. As soloists and chamber musicians (Nadrzycki and Marianowski are former members of the Meccore String Quartet), each member of the Boarte Trio has performed in distinguished concert halls around the world, including the Auditorio Nacional de Musica in Madrid; Wigmore Hall, Cadogan Hall, and Menuhin Hall in London; Musikverein in Vienna; BOZAR in Brussels; the Frick Collection in New York; Pollack Hall in Montreal; Hall of the National Philharmonic in Warsaw; the Great Hall of the Conservatory in Moscow; Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan; and the Atheneum in Bucharest.

In addition to the Trio's extensive performing and recording career, each member has a long history of successful collaborations with today's leading classical music artists, including Alfred Brendel, Günter Pichler, Gerhardt Schulz, Valentin Erben, Heime Müller, Pavel Gililov, and the Artemis Quartet. As soloists, they have performed under the baton of eminent conductors such as Krzysztof Penderecki, Mikhail Jurowski, JoAnn Falletta, Łukasz Borowicz, Valery Giergiev, Maxim Vengerov, Kristjan Järvi, Giancarlo Guerrero, Sergey Smbatyan, Massimiliano Caldi and Paul Goodwin.

The members of the Trio have won many prestigious international competitions, and have also received numerous awards for their previous recordings, including the Supersonic Award of the German magazine Pizzicato, five Diapason d'Or awards from the French magazine Diapason and several nominations for the Fryderyk Award. In 2022, Karol Marianowski received the Fryderyk Award for his recording of the Bach Solo Cello Suites. The Trio musicians have also performed with leading orchestras such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the MDR Sinfonieorchester, and the Simón Bolivar Orchestra of Venezuela.

The Trio resides in Poland where Karol Marianowski and Konrad Skolarski are on the faculty of Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in Warsaw, and Jaroslaw Nadrzycki teaches at the I. J. Paderewski Academy of Music in Poznan.

For more information, please visit boartetrio.com.

Photo credit: Bruno Fidrych