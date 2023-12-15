Berkeley Symphony Performs FRENCH REVERIE in February

Berkeley Symphony, led by Music Director Joseph Young, will present French Reverie on Sunday, February 25 at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley (2407 Dana Street, Berkeley 94704). The concert invites audiences to experience the diversity and vibrancy of French music, traversing from the Impressionist era to contemporary times. French Reverie is the second of four Symphonic Series performances and will feature the acclaimed Dr. Robert Young on saxophone. General Admission tickets are $40 and are available now at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at 510.841.2800.

French Reverie features the evocative beauty of Claude Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, a symphonic poem that vividly translates words into sound. A Kind of Trane by Guillaume Connesson pays tribute to jazz legend John Coltrane, blending classical elements with jazz influences. In a testament to her pioneering creativity, Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 3 in G minor adds a rich and colorful dimension to the musical landscape.

"Our second Symphonic Series concert pays homage to the vibrancy and color of French composers. It also celebrates the influences that brought these works to life, from poetry, jazz, and even other composers,” says Joseph Young, Music Director of Berkeley Symphony. “I also have the joy of introducing Berkeley to someone I've known and loved for a very long time. My brother, saxophonist Dr. Robert Young, will make his Berkeley Symphony debut in Connesson's A Kind of Trane.”

Ticketholders can arrive early for a free pre-concert chat. The informative and engaging pre-concert talk will provide fascinating insights into the music of French Reverie. The expert speakers will discuss the program's cultural and historical context, along with guided listening. Additionally, there will be live interviews with guest artists, composers, and orchestra musicians.