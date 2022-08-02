Berkeley Repertory Theatre's New Artist Housing To Be Named The Medak Center

Berkeley Repertory Theatre's new artist housing will be named after longtime Managing Director, Susie Medak. The ambitious new artist housing project at 2009 Addison Street is located directly next door to its two theatres: the Roda and the Peet's. The seven-floor building, in the heart of the downtown arts district, will provide vital housing for Berkeley Rep's visiting artists as well as the 15 young professionals who are awarded fellowships every year. In addition to 45 apartment units, the building will include two workshop spaces, an outdoor terrace, a video display marquee on the mezzanine level, and a 19ft x 32ft mural commissioned in collaboration with the Sogorea Te' Land Trust and created by artist CeCe Carpio acknowledging the Ohlone peoples. Also, there will be nine units available to rent by any nonprofit in the Bay Area. An invitation-only opening day celebration for The Medak Center will be on Saturday, September 3.

"This building is a manifestation of Susie's long-term vision for the theatre, to create a welcoming home for artists, students, and audiences," said Berkeley Rep Board President Emily Shanks. "For Susie, it is not so much about the building itself, but the fact that she could build a future for all those who come into the doors at Berkeley Rep."

"This is a testament to Susie's ongoing vision for all of us," said Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer "Each artist, artisan, staff person, and audience member that enters The Medak Center will be a part of Susie's legacy. They will be the beneficiaries of her vision, passion, and commitment to Berkeley Rep and the community."

"It takes a lot to make me speechless, and this has done it, said Medak. "I am honored and so appreciative of the generosity and thoughtfulness represented by this gesture. I never set out to build a real estate empire. Every building we have built has been in service of our artists, our staff, and our audiences. But I will admit that it is lovely to have my efforts recognized. I am just so grateful to all our hardworking staff and board members."

The total amount of the loan is $37.7 million.

Berkeley Rep will be one of the few theatres in the nation to develop artist housing. This dynamic building that brings a new energy to Addison Street will enhance the relevance and importance of the downtown arts district as a thriving part of Berkeley.

Berkeley Rep recognizes the commitment and support of the following: Cahill Contractors, Jorge de Quesada and De Quesada Architects, Inc.,Prime Design Group, List Engineering Company, AR Green Consulting, Charles M. Salter Associates, Humann Company, Inc., Edward Pike of The Edward Pike Company, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley, the Berkeley Office of Planning & Development, and the Berkeley Office of Economic Development.

The new building is designed to be LEED Gold certified and to reduce Berkeley Rep's carbon footprint by housing talent next door to the theatre and eliminating the need to drive between various rental properties and the theatre. Every unit will be equipped with bicycle parking, and an additional 24 bike spots will be located on the ground floor.

