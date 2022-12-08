Berkeley Rep Names David Mendizábal as New Associate Artistic Director

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the appointment of David Mendizábal (they/he) as the award-winning theatre company's new Associate Artistic Director. Mendizábal joins Berkeley Rep's artistic team beginning December 27, 2022.



In this role, David will serve as co-leader of Berkeley Rep's In Dialogue program, which aims to use theatre-making to be in service to and support of community initiatives and organizations through ongoing relationship-building and engagement. In addition, David will fulfill various artistic duties including participating in season planning, directing for Berkeley Rep's mainstage, engaging in the planning and producing of The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work, and supporting ongoing artistic endeavors.



"I am beyond thrilled to welcome David to Berkeley Rep," said Pfaelzer. "I have had the pleasure of collaborating with David on both coasts - first when they directed the world premiere of Harrison David Rivers' the bandaged place at New York Stage and Film (currently finishing an acclaimed run at Roundabout Theatre in New York!), and again this past season when David came to Berkeley to direct the first regional production of Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City. In each case, I relished the depth of collaboration we achieved: the rigorous conversations about casting and design; the investigation of the text itself; and the shared celebrations of each production's unique moments of triumph, as well as the collective problem-solving when we, inevitably, faced challenges. I know David will have a significant impact here at Berkeley Rep, and look forward to their voice in season planning, their acumen and depth of understanding of an artistic process as we produce the shows of the season, and the vision they will bring to the further realization of our In Dialogue program. And I'm excited for the ways in which David will be able to use the time here to further their own professional goals of artistic leadership. We are very lucky to have David as part of the Berkeley Rep community - I can't wait for this next phase of collaboration to begin!"



"While the American theatre continues to emerge from the past two years, I am beyond excited to join Berkeley Rep as the new Associate Artistic Director, bringing my values of joy, authenticity, and wholeness to contribute to Berkeley Rep's illustrious history and position as one of the leading regional theatrical institutions," adds Mendizábal. "Having previously directed in the Bay Area - most recently at Berkeley Rep with Sanctuary City, and prior to the pandemic with Don't Eat the Mangos at the Magic Theatre - I have been fortunate to make meaningful connections with brilliant local artists and communities. Deepening these relationships in the Bay Area and supporting Johanna's visionary leadership of the organization and its civic responsibility to be at the forefront of pushing culture forward is so in alignment with my personal artistic mission, and I am looking forward to this new chapter."



David Mendizábal is a director, designer, one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of the Obie Award-winning The Movement Theatre Company, and a founding collective member and Associate Artistic Director of The Sol Project. Select directing credits include Sanctuary City (Berkeley Rep/Arena Stage), the bandaged place (Roundabout Underground/NYSAF), Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Board Members (Soho Rep/Sol Project, director and costume designer), Mushroom (People's Light), This Bitter Earth (TheatreWorks Hartford), and Don't Eat the Mangos (Magic Theatre/Sundance).



David is a 2021 Princess Grace Award Honoraria Recipient in Theater. They were part of the inaugural Soho Rep Project Number One Residency, where they created and directed the short film, eat me! David is an alumnus of Ars Nova Vision Residency and Maker's Lab, Drama League Directors Project, Labyrinth Intensive Ensemble, artEquity, NALAC, and Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. David was a participant in the TCG Leadership U: One-on-One program, where they served as the Artistic Associate at Atlantic Theater Company.



David received their BFA from NYU/Tisch at Playwrights Horizons Theatre School.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.