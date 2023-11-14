Berkeley Ballet Theater With Post:ballet Present NUTCRACKER

Berkeley Ballet Theater with Post:ballet will introduce a bold and visionary Nutcracker ballet production that redefines the holiday classic. This complete reimagining of the Nutcracker story takes audiences on a magical journey through the natural world, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved classic tale.

The performance begins with Mother Nature sharing BBT's original Nutcracker story with the audience. Performed by San Francisco drag artist Grace Towers, Mother Nature's Storytime sets the stage for the production, and offers kids and adults alike a glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role model to welcome them into the Nutcracker story.

In this new-and-evolving adaptation, Clara and Charlie begin their adventure at a party filled with families of all types and shapes. They are invited outdoors into the magic of a snowy blizzard by a Nutcracker Bird and the Snowy Owl. Their journey into the traditional act two divertissements, welcomed by the Sunlight Fairy and her Sunbeams, takes them through mountains and Volcanoes, caves of Crystal Gems, deserts filled with Cactus and a Desert Bird, Flower fields with Dew Drop, and more! Thoughtfully replacing the Nutcracker's traditional parade of often one-dimensional cultural representations with ecosystems and landscapes from the natural world updates the production for today's audiences and reminds us all of the natural wonders that surround us.

Set to the iconic score by Tchaikovsky, this production features a multi-generational cast, including 100 students ages 6 to 21 from BBT's Youth Division, dancers from BBT's Adult Open Division, and professional dancers from Post:ballet.

A wonderful way to start the festive holiday season for the whole family, BBT's Nutcracker experience is a fantastic opportunity to introduce young audiences to the magic of dance and live performance. Every ticket includes sweet treats and refreshments in the lobby before the show and an invitation to a special Sunlight & Moonlight Fairy Party after each performance to meet the cast of characters for photos and autographs.