Berkeley Ballet Theater With Post:ballet Present NUTCRACKER

This complete reimagining of the Nutcracker story takes audiences on a magical journey through the natural world, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved tale.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall Photo 2 Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Berkeley Ballet Theater With Post:ballet Present NUTCRACKER

Berkeley Ballet Theater With Post:ballet Present NUTCRACKER

Berkeley Ballet Theater with Post:ballet will introduce a bold and visionary Nutcracker ballet production that redefines the holiday classic. This complete reimagining of the Nutcracker story takes audiences on a magical journey through the natural world, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved classic tale.

The performance begins with Mother Nature sharing BBT's original Nutcracker story with the audience. Performed by San Francisco drag artist Grace Towers, Mother Nature's Storytime sets the stage for the production, and offers kids and adults alike a glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role model to welcome them into the Nutcracker story.

In this new-and-evolving adaptation, Clara and Charlie begin their adventure at a party filled with families of all types and shapes. They are invited outdoors into the magic of a snowy blizzard by a Nutcracker Bird and the Snowy Owl. Their journey into the traditional act two divertissements, welcomed by the Sunlight Fairy and her Sunbeams, takes them through mountains and Volcanoes, caves of Crystal Gems, deserts filled with Cactus and a Desert Bird, Flower fields with Dew Drop, and more! Thoughtfully replacing the Nutcracker's traditional parade of often one-dimensional cultural representations with ecosystems and landscapes from the natural world updates the production for today's audiences and reminds us all of the natural wonders that surround us.

Set to the iconic score by Tchaikovsky, this production features a multi-generational cast, including 100 students ages 6 to 21 from BBT's Youth Division, dancers from BBT's Adult Open Division, and professional dancers from Post:ballet.

A wonderful way to start the festive holiday season for the whole family, BBT's Nutcracker experience is a fantastic opportunity to introduce young audiences to the magic of dance and live performance. Every ticket includes sweet treats and refreshments in the lobby before the show and an invitation to a special Sunlight & Moonlight Fairy Party after each performance to meet the cast of characters for photos and autographs.



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
2024 Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area Completes Global Auditions Photo
2024 Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area Completes Global Auditions

The 2024 Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area (YMCG) will take place in China's Greater Bay Area from 20 Jan to 1 Feb 2024.

2
BroadwaySF to Present UNSCRIPTED: An Evening With William H. Macy + Screening Of FARGO Photo
BroadwaySF to Present UNSCRIPTED: An Evening With William H. Macy + Screening Of FARGO

BroadwaySF will present 'UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with William H. Macy + Screening of Fargo' - A special event featuring William H. Macy and a screening of the film Fargo.

3
Reading of QUERIDA SOR JUANA: THE DEATH OF THE PHOENIX OF MEXICO Comes to San Francisco Photo
Reading of QUERIDA SOR JUANA: THE DEATH OF THE PHOENIX OF MEXICO Comes to San Francisco

A staged reading of the new play, Querida Sor Juana: The Death of the Phoenix of México, written by Carolina Morones will take place on November 18 at The Women’s Building 3543 18th Street, San Francisco.

4
Symphony San Jose Presents AMERICAN PORTRAITS, December 2- 3 Photo
Symphony San Jose Presents AMERICAN PORTRAITS, December 2- 3

Symphony San Jose presents 'AMERICAN PORTRAITS” on December 2 and 3, 2023, featuring five musical postcards celebrating the beauty and diversity of the United States. Experience patriotic, soulful, and iconic compositions by Ives, Still, Midkiff, Shaw, and Copland.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
The Lion King in San Francisco / Bay Area The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (11/22-12/30)
District Merchants by Aaron Posner in San Francisco / Bay Area District Merchants by Aaron Posner
Pear Theatre (11/18-12/10)
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet in San Francisco / Bay Area Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Golden Gate Theatre (12/19-12/19)
Harry Clarke in San Francisco / Bay Area Harry Clarke
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (11/15-12/23)
Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing in San Francisco / Bay Area Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing
ODC Theater (2/16-2/18)
San Francisco Ballet Presents Nutcracker in San Francisco / Bay Area San Francisco Ballet Presents Nutcracker
War Memorial Opera House (12/13-12/30)
Elf, The Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Elf, The Musical
Bus Barn Theater (12/01-12/23)
Kleider für Besondere Anlässe in San Francisco / Bay Area Kleider für Besondere Anlässe
kleidmi (11/05-11/20)
Sondheim on Sondheim in San Francisco / Bay Area Sondheim on Sondheim
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/25-12/17)
Mame in San Francisco / Bay Area Mame
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (11/02-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You