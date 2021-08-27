Bay Area Performing Arts Organizations Unify Behind Covid-19 Protocols For Audience Safety

Theatre Bay Area, the San Francisco Bay Area's theatre arts service organization, announced the creation of common health protocols to protect returning audiences. A growing coalition of more than 30 performing arts organizations have committed to these baseline practices which were based on California state reopening guidelines for in-person events with 1,000+ attendees.

Effective immediately and until November 1, 2021, the signatory companies are requiring audience members at indoor performances to provide proof of full vaccination before entry. Accommodations for attendees legally exempted from vaccines (i.e., attendees under the age of 12 or those with a medical or religious exemptions) vary by company. Patrons that fall in these categories should contact each company regarding their accommodation policies.

Secondly, all audience members will be required to wear face masks inside each venue. Some organizations will permit the consumption of food and beverages in designated areas. Once again, patrons should check with each venue for more information.

TBA Executive Director Brad Erickson states, "While the Bay Area performing arts theatre community is thrilled to be serving our audiences in person again, providing respite, relief, and reconnection, we are also keenly aware of our responsibility to keep our audiences safe. Our community has crafted these shared protocols to protect our patrons, our staff, and our artists, and to provide safe spaces for community gathering once again."

The current list of participating organizations includes: AlterTheatre, A.C.T. (American Conservatory Theater), Aurora Theatre, BATS Improv, Berkeley Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Broadway by the Bay, Broadway San Jose, Children's Musical Theatre San Jose, Cinnabar Theater, Central Works, City Lights of San Jose, Crowded Fire, Custom Made Theatre Company, Cutting Ball Theater, Golden Thread Productions, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Magic Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, New Conservatory Theatre Center, PlayGround, Ray of Light Theatre, SFBATCO (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company), SFJAZZ, San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Performances, San Francisco Playhouse, San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, San Jose Dance Theatre, San Jose Stage, Shotgun Players, SPARC Theater/Livermore Shakespeare Festival, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA), Z Space

To read the full text of these shared protocols and the most updated list of participating venues, please visit theatrebayarea.org/bayareasafe. In addition to these policies for audience members, each venue has implemented specific policies to protect their staff and artists in line with government and union guidelines. Questions about policies at specific venues should be directed to individual organizations.