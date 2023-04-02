Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bay Area Children's Theatre to Present GIRAFFES CAN'T DANCE! Beginning This Week

Giraffes Can't Dance runs from April 13th through June 4th at the Bay Area Children's Theatre in Berkeley.

Apr. 02, 2023  

Bay Area Children's Theatre will present Giraffes Can't Dance!, with book and lyrics by Gloria Bond Clunie, and music By Elton Bradley & Lila Oleszkiewicz, based on the Book by Giles Andreae & Guy Parker-Rees.

Gerald was a tall giraffe...

All the animals in the jungle know their own special dance, but Gerald the Giraffe can't seem to move without a clumsy step. But with the help of a wise cricket, he finds his own song, and dances to the beat of his own drum! In this stage adaptation of the beloved children's book, with puppets, African rhythm, and lots of dancing, Gerald learns that his differences are what make him special.

"Having this west coast premiere set in the African savanna, gives us the opportunity to highlight its culture through music, dance, and design. It is an opportunity for our young audiences to see a favorite book and its dynamic characters brought to life in a way that celebrates the roots of the story and expands that world in a grand way. We encourage kids and their families to discover their own inner drum beat that makes them special. It is time to get up and dance!" Bay Area Children's Theatre's Artistic Director, Khalia Davis.

Performance runs minutes 50 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for all ages. (Recommended 5+). Giraffes Can't Dance runs from April 13th through June 4th at the Bay Area Children's Theatre in Berkeley, and in San Francisco at the Fort Mason Center on June 10, 11, 17, and 18. Tickets are $32-$35 and are available Click Here.

About Bay Area Children's Theatre

Our Mission: To inspire young audiences with imaginative productions, introduce children of all backgrounds to the excitement of live theatre, and create an engaging, entertaining, and educational environment in which children and their families can explore and enjoy the arts.

How We Carry Out Our Mission

  • Bring high quality, professional theatre to children and their families, with artists who create vibrant worlds that are intriguing to young audiences
  • Encourage young people to explore literature, language, and the arts by producing stage adaptations of great children's books
  • Engage youth--from pre-kindergartners to high schoolers-- in the world of theatre with productions, classes, and family activities specifically designed for them.
  • Develop and perform exciting new work for the stage
  • Reach out to children who might not otherwise experience live theatre with free tickets and touring productions at local schools, libraries, and community centers
  • Create touring productions for young audiences nationwide
  • Introduce youth to the theatre world and the joy of performance with classes, workshops, internships, and summer camp theatre programs

Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) is a 501(r)3 non-profit organization.




