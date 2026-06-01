Barry Bostwick to Join ROCKY HORROR Screening at San Francisco's Curran Theatre

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Join the original 'Brad Majors,’ Barry Bostwick, for a screening of the legendary Rocky Horror Picture Show. Taking place on Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 PM, this one-night-only event will feature a special screening of the original, unedited cult classic in a new 4K restoration with a live shadow cast and audience participation, plus a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more!



Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, June 5 at 10 AM. A limited number of VIP tickets are available and include a meet & greet with Barry Bostwick, a personal photo opportunity, and autograph.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. Audiences are invited to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen, and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie.



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