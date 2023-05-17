BLACKOUT: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Comes To The Exit Theatre In Arcata

Grab a cold beer and a sunflower and settle in.

In "Blackout," Hailey Henderson takes on the role of her ex-boyfriend, her abuser, her Title IX coordinator and more in a radical reclamation of her survivor story. With "brilliant comic timing and an excellent script," this breathless performance invites you out of hiding and into the light.

"Blackout" debuted on the back porch of Henderson's home in Seattle during the summer of 2021. This performance kicked off a sixteen show West Coast tour of porches and theaters in six cities. In 2022, the show began touring university and college stages, where its unflinching dramatization of relationship violence, identity formation, and resilience inspired students to take the risk of speaking their truth.

Writer: Hailey Henderson

Director: Valerie Curtis-Newton

Running Time: 58 min.

Category: One woman show, comedy, drama, autobiographical, storytelling

Advanced tickets on Eventbrite.

Produced by the Exit Theater, Greg Bee Poetry, and Outer Space.