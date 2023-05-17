BLACKOUT: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Comes To The Exit Theatre In Arcata

In "Blackout," Hailey Henderson takes on the role of her ex-boyfriend, her abuser, her Title IX coordinator and more in a radical reclamation of her survivor story.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and th Photo 3 Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and the SF Symphony
Cast and Creative Team Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at South Bay Musical Theatre Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at South Bay Musical Theatre

Cast and Creative Team Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at South Bay Musical Theatre

Grab a cold beer and a sunflower and settle in.

In "Blackout," Hailey Henderson takes on the role of her ex-boyfriend, her abuser, her Title IX coordinator and more in a radical reclamation of her survivor story. With "brilliant comic timing and an excellent script," this breathless performance invites you out of hiding and into the light.

"Blackout" debuted on the back porch of Henderson's home in Seattle during the summer of 2021. This performance kicked off a sixteen show West Coast tour of porches and theaters in six cities. In 2022, the show began touring university and college stages, where its unflinching dramatization of relationship violence, identity formation, and resilience inspired students to take the risk of speaking their truth.

Writer: Hailey Henderson

Director: Valerie Curtis-Newton

Running Time: 58 min.

Category: One woman show, comedy, drama, autobiographical, storytelling

Advanced tickets on Eventbrite.

Produced by the Exit Theater, Greg Bee Poetry, and Outer Space.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco

New Musical THE HUMMINGBIRD To Benefit Center For Domestic Peace In Marin County Photo
New Musical THE HUMMINGBIRD To Benefit Center For Domestic Peace In Marin County

Actor, singer and composer Kathryn Keats will perform her new, award-winning stage musical 'The Hummingbird' at the 142 Throckmorton Theatre in Mill Valley on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Present Spring Concert CREATED FOR JOY! in June Photo
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Present Spring Concert CREATED FOR JOY! in June

Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy!. Commemorating its 35th anniversary, the acclaimed chorus will perform a stunning new piece commissioned by Ragazzi, I Was Created For Joy by internationally-renowned composer/conductor Dr. Andrea Ramsey.

Interview: Timothy Near of THE ROAD TO MECCA at Z Below Reunites with Her Lead Actors to P Photo
Interview: Timothy Near of THE ROAD TO MECCA at Z Below Reunites with Her Lead Actors to Present Another Fugard Classic

BroadwayWorld talks to director Timothy Near about her new production of Athol Fugard's incandescent 'The Road to Mecca' playing at Z Below in San Francisco June 4 to 30.

Review: 1776 MUSICAL SHINES A LIGHT ON THE PRESENT at Broadway San Jose Photo
Review: 1776 MUSICAL SHINES A LIGHT ON THE PRESENT at Broadway San Jose

What did our critic think of 1776 MUSICAL SHINES A LIGHT ON THE PRESENT at Broadway San Jose?


More Hot Stories For You

BLACKOUT: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Comes To The Exit Theatre In ArcataBLACKOUT: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Comes To The Exit Theatre In Arcata
New Musical THE HUMMINGBIRD To Benefit Center For Domestic Peace In Marin CountyNew Musical THE HUMMINGBIRD To Benefit Center For Domestic Peace In Marin County
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Present Spring Concert CREATED FOR JOY! in JuneRagazzi Boys Chorus to Present Spring Concert CREATED FOR JOY! in June
TheatreWorks Raises Funds at 'A Muse Ball' EventTheatreWorks Raises Funds at 'A Muse Ball' Event

Videos

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

San Francisco SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BY GEORGES! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier
MVCPA Mainstage (5/20-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Best of Enemies" (NT Live)
Hammer Theatre Center (6/14-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Swimming With Lesbians"
The Marsh San Francisco (6/11-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda the Musical
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live At the Orinda - 2022-2023 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (10/16-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Waiting Period"
The Marsh San Francisco (5/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Mushroom Cure"
The Marsh (4/29-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You