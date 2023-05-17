BLACKOUT: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Comes To The Exit Theatre In Arcata

In "Blackout," Hailey Henderson takes on the role of her ex-boyfriend, her abuser, her Title IX coordinator and more in a radical reclamation of her survivor story.
POPULAR
Grab a cold beer and a sunflower and settle in.
In "Blackout," Hailey Henderson takes on the role of her ex-boyfriend, her abuser, her Title IX coordinator and more in a radical reclamation of her survivor story. With "brilliant comic timing and an excellent script," this breathless performance invites you out of hiding and into the light.
"Blackout" debuted on the back porch of Henderson's home in Seattle during the summer of 2021. This performance kicked off a sixteen show West Coast tour of porches and theaters in six cities. In 2022, the show began touring university and college stages, where its unflinching dramatization of relationship violence, identity formation, and resilience inspired students to take the risk of speaking their truth.
Writer: Hailey Henderson
Director: Valerie Curtis-Newton
Running Time: 58 min.
Category: One woman show, comedy, drama, autobiographical, storytelling
Advanced tickets on Eventbrite.
Produced by the Exit Theater, Greg Bee Poetry, and Outer Space.
Videos
|BY GEORGES! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier
MVCPA Mainstage (5/20-5/21)
|Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)
|UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
|"Best of Enemies" (NT Live)
Hammer Theatre Center (6/14-6/18)
|"Swimming With Lesbians"
The Marsh San Francisco (6/11-6/25)
|Matilda the Musical
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (7/27-7/30)
|Live At the Orinda - 2022-2023 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (10/16-5/21)
|"The Waiting Period"
The Marsh San Francisco (5/21-7/23)
|Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
|"The Mushroom Cure"
The Marsh (4/29-6/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You