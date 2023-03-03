Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEST OF ENEMIES Comes to Hammer Theatre In NT Live Screening

Performances run 7:00pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 & 2:00pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  
BEST OF ENEMIES Comes to Hammer Theatre In NT Live Screening

Hammer Theatre Center presents a blistering political thriller with its National Theatre Live (NT Live)screening of Best of Enemies, a multi-award-winning drama by James Graham, starring Zachery Quinto (Star Trek) and David Harewood (Homeland) portraying two cultural icons of the 1960s. While two men fight to become the next president of the United States in 1968, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr. (Harewood), and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal (Quinto). During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Beliefs are challenged and slurs slung as a new frontier in American politics is opening - and television news is about to be transformed forever. This production, directed by Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons), was filmed live in London's West End. Time Out applauded Harewood and Quinto for their "tremendous performances," while The New York Times raved, "...the feral energy between the two leads proves irresistible." WhatsOnStage describes the work as a "visceral, thrilling experience," noting that "it's a finely-etched portrayal in a play that is full of brilliant insight."

WHERE:

Hammer Theatre Center
101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José
(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN:

7:00pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
2:00pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

INFO:

For tickets ($20), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501. Discounts for Seniors (62+) and SJSU Community (staff, faculty, students, alumni) are also available.




Opera San José Unveils 2023-24 40th Anniversary Season Photo
Opera San José Unveils 2023-24 40th Anniversary Season
Opera San José General Director Shawna Lucey has unveiled plans for the company's gala 40th anniversary season, which will celebrate the organization's illustrious past, innovative present, and exciting future.
Club Fugazi and DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Give Back To The Community Photo
Club Fugazi and DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Give Back To The Community
Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower announced the first annual Club Fugazi Gives Back campaign. Throughout the month of March, Club Fugazi and Dear San Francisco—the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider—will support seven non-profit organizations that impact the lives of Bay Area residents through the sale of tickets to Dear San Francisco.
ABOUT FACE to be Presented at Bedford Gallery in April Photo
ABOUT FACE to be Presented at Bedford Gallery in April
Bedford Gallery takes a deep dive into the practice of portraiture with the exhibition, About Face.
Opera Parallèle To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL Photo
Opera Parallèle To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL
Inspired by the company's upcoming presentation of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell's opera, The Shining, based on Stephen King's novel, Opera Parallèle will host a benefit evening, A Night at The Overlook Hotel … No Work – All Play, Wednesday, April 26 at the historic Lodge at the Regency Center, 1300 Van Ness Avenue.

