BEST OF ENEMIES Comes to Hammer Theatre In NT Live Screening

Hammer Theatre Center presents a blistering political thriller with its National Theatre Live (NT Live)screening of Best of Enemies, a multi-award-winning drama by James Graham, starring Zachery Quinto (Star Trek) and David Harewood (Homeland) portraying two cultural icons of the 1960s. While two men fight to become the next president of the United States in 1968, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr. (Harewood), and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal (Quinto). During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Beliefs are challenged and slurs slung as a new frontier in American politics is opening - and television news is about to be transformed forever. This production, directed by Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons), was filmed live in London's West End. Time Out applauded Harewood and Quinto for their "tremendous performances," while The New York Times raved, "...the feral energy between the two leads proves irresistible." WhatsOnStage describes the work as a "visceral, thrilling experience," noting that "it's a finely-etched portrayal in a play that is full of brilliant insight."

WHERE:

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN:

7:00pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

2:00pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

INFO:

For tickets ($20), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501. Discounts for Seniors (62+) and SJSU Community (staff, faculty, students, alumni) are also available.