BECOMING ROBIN HOOD Makes World Premiere at Berkeley Playhouse
Performances run May 26 to June 25, 2023.
Berkeley Playhouse continues its 22/23 Season with Becoming Robin Hood, an all-new musical performing May 26 to June 25, 2023.
Becoming Robin Hood's book is by Laura Marlin, with music and lyrics by Phil Gorman. Becoming Robin Hood is directed by Kimberly Dooley, music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles, and choreographed by Cat Reyes.
Becoming Robin Hood is a new musical created by Laura Marlin and Phil Gorman, local artists with longtime ties to Berkeley Playhouse. The musical was first workshopped with youth actors in Berkeley Playhouse's 2022 YouthStage Season and later adapted for its 2022/23 MainStage Season to be performed by both adult and youth actors.
In this hilarious musical origin story for all ages, the citizens of Nottingham are hopeless...until a few unlikely characters take on the identity of a heroic outlaw who tries to redistribute the wealthy's riches. But is it right to steal? Sherwood Forest brings mystery and intrigue as accidents beget legends, friendships get tangled, and personal dreams grow to reality.
THE CAST:
Tosca Maltzman as Wren
Romelo Urbi as Cooper
Erika Cospin as Phoebe
DC Scarpelli as Sheriff
Melinda Meeng as Aunt Ivy / Villager
Peter Budinger as Uncle
Billy Raphael as Friar Tuck
PAUL PLAIN as Little John
Christian Arteaga as Pennyroyal / Understudy for Sheriff
Nicholas Jaochico as Smudgestick / Understudy for Friar Tuck & Little John
Vanessa Dalpiaz as Madame De La Pauvre / Villager / Ensemble
Donald Martin as Guy De La Pauvre / Vendor / Villager / Ensemble / Understudy for Uncle
Kacie Jean Hennessy as Moxy / Ensemble / Understudy for Wren
Samantha Rasler as Mugwort / Ensemble / Understudy for Madame De La Pauvre
Diella Wottrich as Ensemble / Guard / Understudy for Aunt Ivy
Scout Del Real as Ensemble / Guard / Understudy for Guy De La Pauvre
Jesus Pedroza-Moreno as Understudy for Cooper
"NOTTINGHAM" YOUTH CAST:
Danica Ding as Ensemble
Coco Ambrocente as Bramble / Ensemble / Understudy for Pennyroyal & Smudgestick
Ginger Dreicer as Ensemble
Rowen Weeramantry as Peewee / Ensemble
Johanna Lins as Guard / Ensemble / Understudy for Phoebe
"SHERWOOD" YOUTH CAST:
Cecilia Bayley as Ensemble
Murphy Aldrich as Bramble / Ensemble / Understudy for Moxy & Mugwort
Mars Silva as Ensemble
Kyle Walsh as Peewee / Ensemble
Lily Black as Guard / Ensemble
PREVIEWS: Friday, May 26, at 7pm, and Saturday, May 27, at 1pm
OPENS: Saturday, May 27 at 7pm
PRESS: Saturday, May 27, at 7pm, through Sunday, June 25, at 2pm
CLOSES: Sunday, June 25, at 2pm