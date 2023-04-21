BECOMING ROBIN HOOD Makes World Premiere at Berkeley Playhouse

Berkeley Playhouse continues its 22/23 Season with Becoming Robin Hood, an all-new musical performing May 26 to June 25, 2023.



Becoming Robin Hood's book is by Laura Marlin, with music and lyrics by Phil Gorman. Becoming Robin Hood is directed by Kimberly Dooley, music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles, and choreographed by Cat Reyes.



Becoming Robin Hood is a new musical created by Laura Marlin and Phil Gorman, local artists with longtime ties to Berkeley Playhouse. The musical was first workshopped with youth actors in Berkeley Playhouse's 2022 YouthStage Season and later adapted for its 2022/23 MainStage Season to be performed by both adult and youth actors.



In this hilarious musical origin story for all ages, the citizens of Nottingham are hopeless...until a few unlikely characters take on the identity of a heroic outlaw who tries to redistribute the wealthy's riches. But is it right to steal? Sherwood Forest brings mystery and intrigue as accidents beget legends, friendships get tangled, and personal dreams grow to reality.



THE CAST:

Tosca Maltzman as Wren

Romelo Urbi as Cooper

Erika Cospin as Phoebe

DC Scarpelli as Sheriff

Melinda Meeng as Aunt Ivy / Villager

Peter Budinger as Uncle

Billy Raphael as Friar Tuck

PAUL PLAIN as Little John

Christian Arteaga as Pennyroyal / Understudy for Sheriff

Nicholas Jaochico as Smudgestick / Understudy for Friar Tuck & Little John

Vanessa Dalpiaz as Madame De La Pauvre / Villager / Ensemble

Donald Martin as Guy De La Pauvre / Vendor / Villager / Ensemble / Understudy for Uncle

Kacie Jean Hennessy as Moxy / Ensemble / Understudy for Wren

Samantha Rasler as Mugwort / Ensemble / Understudy for Madame De La Pauvre

Diella Wottrich as Ensemble / Guard / Understudy for Aunt Ivy

Scout Del Real as Ensemble / Guard / Understudy for Guy De La Pauvre

Jesus Pedroza-Moreno as Understudy for Cooper



"NOTTINGHAM" YOUTH CAST:

Danica Ding as Ensemble

Coco Ambrocente as Bramble / Ensemble / Understudy for Pennyroyal & Smudgestick

Ginger Dreicer as Ensemble

Rowen Weeramantry as Peewee / Ensemble

Johanna Lins as Guard / Ensemble / Understudy for Phoebe



"SHERWOOD" YOUTH CAST:

Cecilia Bayley as Ensemble

Murphy Aldrich as Bramble / Ensemble / Understudy for Moxy & Mugwort

Mars Silva as Ensemble

Kyle Walsh as Peewee / Ensemble

Lily Black as Guard / Ensemble



PREVIEWS: Friday, May 26, at 7pm, and Saturday, May 27, at 1pm

OPENS: Saturday, May 27 at 7pm

PRESS: Saturday, May 27, at 7pm, through Sunday, June 25, at 2pm

CLOSES: Sunday, June 25, at 2pm

