BATS Improv Presents THE IMPROVISED TWILIGHT ZONE

On four Saturday nights in October, BATS will create entirely new improvised episodes of the iconic, mind-bending television classic.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Enter a dimension of both shadow and substance. It's the middle ground between science and superstition, between the pit of your fears and the summit of your mind, whose boundaries are that of imagination. It's an area we call ... The Improvised Twilight Zone.

Tickets for all 4 weeks can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199504®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.improv.org%2Fshows%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Directed by Ken Robertson


