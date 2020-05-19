BATS Improv Hosts Weekly Virtual Shows

During this crazy time when the community can't be together physically, BATS Improv will be doing weekly shows online to bring a little improv magic into homes no matter where you are. Each week will bring news shows - please check out the show lineup online and join BATS for a weekly dose of improv.

When:

Friday and Saturday nights, 8pm - zoom link available on BATS website starting at 7:30pm (And Every Friday and Saturday night for the foreseeable future).

COMING UP:

Friday, May 22 - Improvised Film Noir

Saturday, May 23 - Improvised Film Noir

PASSION! CRIME DECEIT! Did we mention passion? BATS presents a fully improvised Film Noir in the style of the black and white classics. Descend with us into the murky and unholy alliance of politics, organized crime and big business.

Friday, May 29 - The Actor's Nightmare

Imagine it's opening night for the big show and all of a sudden... you realize you have No Script! No it's not a dream... it's a new, exciting format that brings together a group of actors and improvisers who will meet for the first time on Friday!

Saturday, May 30 - The Blank Show!

An improvised online game show inspired by the Match Game!

How it works: Visit the BATS website and click the link next to the show you want to see starting at 7:30pm the night of the show. That link will take you to BATS virtual theater. NOTE: The links will NOT be active until 7:30 pm on the night of the performance.

BATS is currently using Zoom for their online performances, so you may be prompted to download and install Zoom if you haven't installed it previously.

All online improv shows are FREE but limited to the first 500 people who enter when the show link opens at 7:30 on the night of the show. Donations are gratefully accepted. Visit www.improv.org/online-shows/ or call 415- 474-6776.

