Aurora Theatre Company Presents TELL TALE HEARTS: An Evening of Hip Hop Theatre

Aurora Theatre Company will present a special digital final performance of TELL TALE HEARTS: An Evening of Hip Hop Theatre Featuring Carlos Aguirre and The Bay Area Theatre Cypher, an evening of hip hop theatre and spoken word. Carlos Aguirre and The Bay Area Theatre Cypher return to Aurora following two sold-out runs in December 2019 and February 2020.



TELL TALE HEARTS will be presented November 28th.



The Bay Area Theatre Cypher and Carlos Aguirre return to Aurora for the final iteration of TELL TALE HEARTS: An Evening of Hip Hop Theatre Featuring Carlos Aguirre and The Bay Area Theatre Cypher. Featuring an eclectic mixture of actors, rappers, poets, and hip hop theatre artists of all descriptions, the Bay Area Theatre Cypher is a freestyle rap collective joined on stage at Aurora by Carlos Aguirre (AKA Infinite) for an evening of intelligent, politically-conscious, locally-sourced, community-minded rap, slam poetry, beatboxing, and hip-hop theatre. Each performance will feature Aguirre's rap and beatbox adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart along with a unique blend of improvised freestyle rap and original compositions. Aurora Theatre Company is thrilled to present this performance that takes its stand at the crossroads of theatre, hip-hop, and community.



"Aurora's Tell Tale Hearts [is] on the pulse of theater as an art form...it felt like an event, like a party, and it's wonderful to see the Aurora forging a different model of what programming might look like, rethinking how it might allocate its resources of space and time.

DETAILS:

WHAT:

TELL TALE HEARTS: An Evening of Hip Hop Theatre

WHEN:

Saturday, November 28, 2020 (livestream) | 7 p.m. PST

TICKETS:

FREE for Aurora members | $20 for the public

Tickets are available at www.auroratheatre.org.

MORE INFO: auroratheatre.org/events

