Ari'el Stachel to Present New Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep This Summer

Closing out the 2022/23 season, Berkeley Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel's new solo show, Out of Character, performing at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley) June 23-July 30, 2023. Tickets ($39-$119) are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/out-of-character/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, 12-7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Before he won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for The Band's Visit, Ari'el Stachel grew up in Berkeley, an Israeli American of Yemeni Jewish descent. Then came 9/11. Desperate to avoid taunts and threats at school, Ari hid his Middle Eastern background - setting off a years-long journey of trying on different identities, code switching, and navigating debilitating anxiety. Now a successful stage and screen actor, Ari comes home to Berkeley and joins with former Berkeley Rep artistic director Tony Taccone to tell his story in this new solo show that explores the intersections of race, mental health, and survival in a way that's raw, authentic, and entertaining.



"I'm thrilled to welcome Ari back to his hometown. And, of course, it will be a delight to have Tony Taccone back in the building," said Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "It has been a pleasure to support these two extraordinary artists in their collaboration on this incredibly important and wildly entertaining story, which Bay Area audiences are sure to appreciate."



"It is a dream come true to be coming home to Berkeley to tell my story," said Stachel. "I spent the last four years crafting this play under Tony Taccone's masterful guidance, learning what it means to really tell the truth, take a risk, and find the humor and joy through it all. I can't wait to spend each night with Bay Area audiences as we birth the world premiere of Out of Character together."



Written by Stachel and directed by Taccone, the creative team for Out of Character includes Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Design), Maggi Yule (Costume Design), Alexander V. Nichols (Lighting Design and Projections), and Madeleine Oldham (Sound Design).



The Berkeley Rep production of Out of Character is sponsored by Anne and Anuj Dhanda and Neal Shorstein, MD and Christopher Doane.



The Berkeley Rep production of Out of Character is sponsored by Anne and Anuj Dhanda and Neal Shorstein, MD and Christopher Doane.

