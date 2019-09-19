American Conservatory Theater announces 2019 Season Gala Featuring Margaret Cho

American Conservatory Theater(A.C.T.) and gala co-chairs Priscilla Geeslin and Catherine Geeslin are proud to announce A.C.T.'s 2019 Season Gala taking place on Saturday, November 2 atThe Hibernia (1 Jones Street, San Francisco). Proceeds from the gala support A.C.T.'s artistic, professional actor-training, and education and community programs, reaching more than 250,000 Bay Area-based recipients each year. Individual tickets range in price from $1,500 to $5,000. Patron-level tables range from $15,000 to $100,000. For more information or to purchase tables or tickets, please visit act-sf.org/gala or contact A.C.T. Director of Special Events Jody Price at 415.439.2470 or jprice@act-sf.org.



"Theater has the power to transform lives and create a lasting impact. As San Francisco continues to grow, it is important to support A.C.T. and its renowned artistic, training, and education programs," said gala co-chairs Priscilla Geeslin and Catherine Geeslin. "We are thrilled that Margaret Cho, who got her start performing in San Francisco, will be bringing her talent to our gala. Through her support, we will be able to keep bold and vibrant productions on our stages and bring the magic of theater to students throughout the San Francisco Bay Area."



The Rocky Horror Show-themed evening begins at 7 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a lavish gourmet dinner provided by McCalls Catering at 8 p.m. Entertainment will feature five-time Grammy and Emmy Award-nominated comedian and San Francisco native Margaret Cho, as well as a special performance by students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Program and Young Conservatory (YC), directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton(Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812). Ada Westfall, co-star and musical director of A.C.T.'s upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show, will make a special appearance. At 10 p.m., guests will be treated to a dance party. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best "camp chic" attire.



The Gala Committee, led by Priscilla Geeslin and Catherine Geeslin, includes Ken Fulk, Fred M. Levin and Nancy Livingston, Robina Riccitiello, David and Carla Riemer, Abby Sadin Schnair, and Kay Yun.

