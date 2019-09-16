American Conservatory Theater and Humphry Slocombe Announce Partnership

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.), San Francisco's premier nonprofit theater organization, announced today a partnership with Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, the small-batch ice cream brand known for its unique, innovative flavors, that will take place beginning with the season opener, Top Girls, at the Geary Theater on Thursday, September 19. In this new partnership, Humphry Slocombe will feature its brand new, single-serve ice cream cups at the Geary and the Strand Theaters. Additionally, Humphry Slocombe will commemorate A.C.T.'s upcoming engagement of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show-performing at the Geary Theater April 23-May 17, 2020-with the creation of a custom ice cream flavor that will be sold at all four San Francisco Bay Area Humphry Slocombe locations (2790 Harrison Street, San Francisco; 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco; 2335 Broadway, Oakland; 2948 College Ave, Berkeley).



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Humphry Slocombe, a company that shares our enthusiasm for creativity, originality, and innovation," said A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein. "I look forward to sharing this San Francisco favorite with our patrons."



"We are excited to be partnering with American Conservatory Theater to enhance your theatergoing experience," said Jake Godby, co-founder of Humphry Slocombe. "Who knew ice cream could be so dramatic?"



Single-serve cups ($5) will be sold in the lobby of A.C.T.'s Geary and Strand Theaters preshow and during intermission. Each cup is 3.6 oz and includes a spoon under the lid. The three flavors available are:



· Malted Milk Chocolate Cup

38% dark and 72% milk Guittard chocolate with malt



· Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Cup

Strawberry ice cream with white chocolate blondies



· Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee Cup

A complex blend of Blue Bottle Giant Steps espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and chicory



To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Humphry Slocombe will provide complimentary servings of ice cream at Drinks & Drama Fridays-A.C.T.'s brand new InterACT preshow event featuring happy hour drinks, pop-up food, and low-priced tickets to the performance-on Friday, September 20 at 6 p.m., prior to the 8 p.m. performance of Caryl Churchill's Top Girls. Admission to Drinks & Drama Friday is free, with tickets to the performance ranging in price from $15 (advance purchase) to $20 (at the door). All tickets include one drink voucher and an orchestra seat to see the show. To purchase tickets, visit act-sf.org/topgirls.

