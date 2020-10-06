American Conservatory Theater Extends Virtual Production of Madhuri Shekar's IN LOVE AND WARCRAFT

Tickets are now available for on-demand streaming from October 9–16, 2020.

Due to popular demand, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) has extended the critically-acclaimed virtual production of Madhuri Shekar's In Love and Warcraft . Tickets ($15-$20) are now available for on-demand streaming from October 9-16, 2020 by visiting act-sf.org or calling 415-749-2228.



This groundbreaking virtual live theater production about intimacy and love in the digital age-hailed for its "ingenious direction" (San Francisco Chronicle)-has blazed a trail for new theater storytelling possibilities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. College senior Evie prefers the online role-playing game World of Warcraft to real life. In the game, she's a fearless warrior with a boyfriend. In real life, she ghostwrites love letters for people, even though she's never been in love. When Evie becomes attracted to her client Raul, she must decide whether to let her powerful and sexy warrior character out in the real world.



The show is directed by Peter J. Kuo and featuring students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts program.

