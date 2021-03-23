Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Conservatory Theater Delays In-Person Productions to January 2022

New dates have been announced for Freestyle Love Supreme, Soul Train, Fefu and Her Friends, and The Lehman Trilogy

Mar. 23, 2021  
American Conservatory Theater has announced that it is delaying its in-person offerings until January 2022.

In lieu of in-person performances, the company plans to add a virtual world premiere commission by Christopher Chen to its lineup. The still untitled show will run May 28-June 27 following a premiere at ACT's May 22 gala. It will be interactive and shown before small numbers of audiences at a time.

The theater's in-person season will begin on January 21, 2022 with Freestyle Love Supreme. Next, Pam MacKinnon directs the late Maria Irene Fornés' all-female "Fefu and Her Friends" (March 24-May 1). The season continues with "The Lehman Trilogy" (April 20-May 22), Stefano Massini's play, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes. Finally, the season concludes with "Soul Train" (Sept. 16-Oct. 23), the world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical about the dance-fueled TV show. Dominique Morisseau writes, Kamilah Forbes directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs.

Subscriptions ($95-$385) are on sale by phone at 415-749-2228 or online at www.act-sf.org.


