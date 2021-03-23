American Conservatory Theater Delays In-Person Productions to January 2022

American Conservatory Theater has announced that it is delaying its in-person offerings until January 2022.

In lieu of in-person performances, the company plans to add a virtual world premiere commission by Christopher Chen to its lineup. The still untitled show will run May 28-June 27 following a premiere at ACT's May 22 gala. It will be interactive and shown before small numbers of audiences at a time.

The theater's in-person season will begin on January 21, 2022 with Freestyle Love Supreme. Next, Pam MacKinnon directs the late Maria Irene Fornés' all-female "Fefu and Her Friends" (March 24-May 1). The season continues with "The Lehman Trilogy" (April 20-May 22), Stefano Massini's play, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes. Finally, the season concludes with "Soul Train" (Sept. 16-Oct. 23), the world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical about the dance-fueled TV show. Dominique Morisseau writes, Kamilah Forbes directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs.

Subscriptions ($95-$385) are on sale by phone at 415-749-2228 or online at www.act-sf.org.