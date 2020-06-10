Alonzo King LINES Ballet Summer Program Goes Virtual for 2020

Alonzo King LINES Ballet has announced it will move its summer programs online for 2020. Designed for aspiring artists ages 11-25, the Summer Program offers a unified approach to training and is rooted in the philosophy of Alonzo King. This summer all classes are taught by previous LINES Company members and students will have the unique opportunity to learn LINES Ballet repertory and receive feedback from Alonzo King.

The LINES Ballet Summer Program includes:

Online Pre-Professional Program | June 22 - July 4 | Ages 17 - 25

The two-week Online LINES Pre-Professional Summer Program is taught by previous LINES Company members (with the exception of select Guest Artist workshops). The curriculum includes Ballet, Contemporary, GYROKINESIS®, LINES Ballet Repertoire, Improvisation, One-on-One Mentorship, Guest Artist Masterclass Series + Time in Workshop and Conversation with Alonzo King. The faculty includes Christian Burns, Brett Conway, Gregory Dawson, David Harvey, Nora Heiber, Maurya Kerr, Alex Ketley, David Raymond, Caroline Rocher, Debra Rose, Carmen Rozestraten, Tiffany Tregarthen, Keelan Whitmore, and Kara Wilkes.

Online Advanced Program | July 27 - August 8 | Ages 14 - 17

This challenging two-week online intensive supports the growth of the advanced contemporary ballet dancer. The program develops individual artistry, technical proficiency, and immerses students in a rich creative process. Like the Pre-Professional Program, the Advanced Program is taught by previous LINES Company members (with the exception of select Guest Artist workshops). The curriculum includes Ballet, Contemporary, GYROKINESIS®, LINES Ballet Repertoire, Improvisation, One-on-One Mentorship, Guest Artist Masterclass Series + Time in Workshop and Conversation with Alonzo King. The faculty includes Christian Burns, Brett Conway, Gregory Dawson, David Harvey, Nora Heiber, Babatunji Johnson, Maurya Kerr, Alex Ketley, David Raymond, Caroline Rocher, Debra Rose, Carmen Rozestraten, Tiffany Tregarthen, Keelan Whitmore, and Kara Wilkes.

Online Junior Program | July 6 - 10 | Ages 11 - 14

A robust one-week intensive for beginning and intermediate students that introduces LINES Ballet's philosophy and repertoire - supporting the technical and artistic growth of young contemporary ballet dancers.

The Alonzo King LINES Ballet | Summer Program aims to supply a solid technical underpinning, based in classical training, and to provide an environment for the unfolding of the students' own creative power. They are encouraged to problem solve through exploration and a tenacious work ethic. Emphasis is placed on cultivating the ability to recognize individual gifts and express themselves with fluency.

To register or learn more, visit www.linesballet.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You