Allston James' BEYOND HARBOR'S PEACE Announced At Napa Valley Festival

"Beyond Harbor's Peace" will be performed along with plays by Melissa Milich, Susan Jackson, Steven Korbar and Michael Towers.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Playwright Allston James' drama "Beyond Harbor's Peace" will be performed in October at UpStage Napa's PlayFest 2023 in St. Helena, CA, the theatre's third annual festival.

The play features Shannon McDermott and Fred Ireland, directed by Sharie Renault, Artistic Director of UpStage Napa. "Beyond Harbor's Peace" was inspired by James' sailing background.

"The play asks a vital question," says James. "When, if ever, might revealing partial truth be a wiser course than reporting whole truth?" The drama is set in San Francisco and takes the audience to the untamed waters of the Farallones Islands beyond the Golden Gate.

James' "First Stone From the Moon" was Runner-Up for the Kenneth Branagh New Drama Writing Award in 2021. His plays have been performed in New York, London, Glasgow, and at festivals around the country. He has twice won the British Theatre Challenge and three times received the Bill Broyles Award for Distinguished Playwriting & Screenwriting. James' novel Attic Light deals with his Vietnam combat experience. He makes his home on California's Monterey Peninsula.

"Beyond Harbor's Peace" will be performed along with plays by Melissa Milich, Susan Jackson, Steven Korbar and Michael Towers, on October 20, 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m.. The festival continues Oct. 27, 28 & 29 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.



