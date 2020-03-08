Events at San Francisco's Herbst Theatre and Venetian Room Are Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

All events at San Francisco's Herbst Theatre have been cancelled through March 20, due to the threat of coronavirus.

According to a tweet from Keala Settle, this includes her performance with Seth Rudetsky that was set for March 15.

The screenshot that accompanied Settle's tweet reads, "Patrons who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund starting on Monday, March 9. This is no action that you need to take at this time."

Sincerest apologies to all those that were coming to the SF show with @sethrudetsky on March 15th. Please be careful out there everybody! ♥️?? pic.twitter.com/rQN61P0wG0 - Keala Settle (@kealasettle) March 8, 2020

Max von Essen also reported on Twitter that the Venetian Room has cancelled his show set for tonight, March 8.

"We will be working hard to find a new date," he said in the tweet.

Due to concerns surrounding the #coronavirus, the venue has canceled my concert in San Francisco tomorrow. So sorry, everyone. We will be working hard to find a new date. https://t.co/Sy18UwQYOK - Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) March 7, 2020





