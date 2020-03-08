Events at San Francisco's Herbst Theatre and Venetian Room Are Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Article Pixel Mar. 8, 2020  

All events at San Francisco's Herbst Theatre have been cancelled through March 20, due to the threat of coronavirus.

According to a tweet from Keala Settle, this includes her performance with Seth Rudetsky that was set for March 15.

The screenshot that accompanied Settle's tweet reads, "Patrons who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund starting on Monday, March 9. This is no action that you need to take at this time."

Max von Essen also reported on Twitter that the Venetian Room has cancelled his show set for tonight, March 8.

"We will be working hard to find a new date," he said in the tweet.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You