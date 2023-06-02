AXIS Dance Company Will Debut at Jacob's Pillow in July

AXIS Dance Company—hailed as one of the nation’s most acclaimed ensembles of disabled, non-disabled, and neurodiverse performers—announced today that the company will make their debut this summer at the prestigious Jacob’s Pillow in the Berkshire Hills of Western Massachusetts. Performing July 14–16, 2023, AXIS will present three acclaimed works from their extensive repertoire—Desiderata by Asun Noales, Flutter by Robin Dekkers, and Historias Rotas by Nadia Adame.



We are honored to be one of the first disability-integrated dance companies to share our work at this historic landmark for modern dance in the United States,” said AXIS Dance Artistic Director Nadia Adame. “As AXIS approaches our 37th anniversary as a company, this is a dream come true that has been many years in the making. We hope our performances add to the rich and diverse legacy of dance-making at Jacob's Pillow, and that this relationship grows through the years to come."



“For the dance community, Jacob’s Pillow is hallowed ground,” said AXIS Dance Managing Director Danae Rees. “For an integrated company like AXIS to have the opportunity to perform on the Henry J. Lier stage represents something much greater—how disability dance is a fundamental part of the dance landscape”.



“This is the perfect summer to welcome AXIS Dance Company to Jacob’s Pillow, where we have a special opportunity to feature this amazing company on our outdoor stage for three days of performances,” said Jacob’s Pillow Associate Curator Melanie George. "The mission of AXIS, and the works this acclaimed ensemble creates, are not only thrilling to experience—they also play a crucial role in shaping the arts and culture landscape, particularly in the deep relationship between creativity, disability, and accessibility. We are so happy to welcome them to the Berkshires this July."

About Desiderata

Award-winning Spanish choreographer Asun Noales presents the dynamic Desiderat, which explores the idea of desire as something universal and intimate at the same time. An epiphany of the being that looks, listens, vibrates and touches another body. A universe that is revealed by discovering the other.

About Flutter

From Bay Area choreographer and Post:ballet Artistic Director Robin Dekkers, Flutter is a meditation on the relationship between the individual and the collective. It explores the space between masculinity and femininity, form and freedom, effort, and pleasure.

About Historias Rotas

Nadia Adame’s Historias Rotas explores how our stories start with our ancestors: their struggles, their tears and their smiles. They have paved our road and our journey contains their broken stories. We go through life gathering stories and collecting moments that become part of our baggage. We are who we are because of these moments and the people we encounter. Historias Rotas moves through these stories.



For more information, visit: jacobspillow.org/events/axis-dance-company-2023/