A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory to Present INTO THE WOODS

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Young Conservatory Director Jill MacLean announced the upcoming production of Into the Woods performing at The Rembe at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market St., San Francisco) Thursday, August 8 through Saturday, April 17, 2019. When you're young, stories like Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Little Red Riding Hood make you feel like you can take on the world. But the real world isn't a fairy tale. In Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical filled with witches, giants, and magic beans, storybook characters collide as they set out on their individual paths.



The performance schedule for Into the Woods is as follows: Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m., Friday, August 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 10 at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday, August 15 at 7 p.m., Friday August 16 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, August 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets for Into the Woods ($20-$35) are available online at act-sf.org/csvshows or by calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415.749.2228.



"It's important to me that our Young Conservatory programming reflects the professional theater industry in quality and scope," says MacLean. "Sondheim is a true musical theater master who composes some of the most musically complex and challenging scores for the stage. To be able to introduce this iconic musical to young performers is exciting and speaks to the caliber of our Young Conservatory artists. I'm particularly excited to see director Ken Savage's unique concept for the show come to life."



Adds MacLean: "In addition to this classic Sondheim musical, in Summer 2020 the Young Conservatory will present a brand-new musical by local indie rock duo the Kilbanes. To have these two contrasting projects in back-to-back seasons truly reflects the realities for the current working theater artist, and makes A.C.T. a unique place for a young performer to learn and perform."



Spanning two casts-Blue Company and Green Company-performing on alternate days, Into the Woods features a mix of young artists between the ages of 8 and 19 from A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory, as well as three current students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program. They include (in alphabetical order) Penelope Ades(Lucinda), Vivian Amirault (Narrator), Ariel Anderson (Wolf/Steward), Lucas Babcock (Baker-Blue), Melody Cohen (Little Red-Blue), Alex Cook (Jack), Katrina Franco (Little Red-Green), Arriana Glenn (Baker's Wife-Blue Cast), Anika Goel(Florinda), Pablo Gracia (Narrator), Aiyana Greene (Witch-Green), Ashley J. Hicks* (Stepmother/Granny), Kim Hollkamp* (Jack's Mother), Kamora Joseph(Baker's Wife-Green), Finbar La Belle (Mysterious Man), Keira Lally (Narrator),Ellie Lauter (Rapunzel-Green), Kahlil Leneus (Cinderella's Prince), Blake Levinson (Baker-Green), Rachel Morrison* (Witch-Blue), Marlo Perez (Rapunzel's Prince), Samantha Resser (Narrator), Samantha Rich (Rapunzel-Blue), andJanelle Soriano (Cinderella).



* A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Candidate



Under the direction of Ken Savage, the creative team for Into the Woods includesSara Heckadon (Assistant Director), Karima Karkori (Assistant Director), Daniel Feyer (Music Director), Meredith Joelle Charlson (Choreographer), Chris Lundahl(Lighting Designer), Angrette McCloskey (Scenic Designer), Marisa Ramos (Props Designer), Jessie Amoroso (Costume Designer), and Michael Creason (Sound Designer).



"I'm thrilled to be re-imagining this Sondheim musical through the eyes of young actors lost in a library," says Savage. "This multigenerational company of actors from our Young Conservatory and M.F.A. Program reminds us of how bright the future of American theater is. I'm honored to be helming this classic musical in The Strand Theater and providing a rigorous, professional training opportunity for these rising stars."



Develop your character with A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional theater training program for young artists between the ages of 8 and 19. Under the direction of Jill MacLean, the Young Conservatory offers dynamic courses and performance opportunities throughout the year for both beginners exploring acting for the first time and young actors with previous experience. Courses are designed to develop imagination, concentration, professionalism, confidence, and technique.



A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory is made possible by generous grants from The Bernard Osher Foundation and Bill Graham Memorial Foundation.





