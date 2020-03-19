A.C.T. Cancels Upcoming Productions Of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and POOR YELLA REDNECKS: VIETGONE PART 2

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein and Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon announced today that the remaining two productions of A.C.T.'s 2019/20 mainstage season-Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show and Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2-have been canceled.

Subscribers to the 2019/20 season and single-ticket holders will automatically receive a credit on their account that can be applied to tickets for the 2020/21 season, which will be announced in the coming weeks. The credit will be for the dollar value of the current tickets and will be valid for the entire 2020/21 season. Alternatively, ticket holders can turn their tickets into a tax-deductible donation and/or make a direct contribution to help sustain A.C.T.'s revenue during this challenging time. To make a gift to A.C.T., visit: act-sf.org/home/support/immediate_need.html.



In addition to the cancellation of The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2, previously scheduled programs, classes, and events throughout the organization have also been canceled or postponed. These include the fifth annual New Strands Festival; the second annual Spring Fling fundraising event; performances of A.C.T.'s Will on Wheels program; Young Conservatory productions and classes through June; and the Summer Training Congress. Classes throughout the Master of Fine Arts program will be postponed until March 30, after which they will continue on an online basis. Classes for Studio A.C.T., the adult part-time acting school, have been rescheduled to April 6-May 31 and will be offered online only. The Strand Cafe is also closed through at least April 7.



"With these cancellations we are playing our part in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," says Bielstein. "We look forward to being a part of the healing and community-building we will all need when this is over. As a nonprofit theater, A.C.T. exists to serve this community. The impact of this moment will be felt for quite some time and we appreciate the continued support of our artists, staff, subscribers, ticket buyers, students, donors, and volunteers as we navigate this difficult time. Please know that these changes are not only challenging for A.C.T. as an organization, but for the many artists, artisans, technicians, and staff who have suddenly lost work. We hope the Bay Area will rally in support of arts organizations and the individuals who create the art we all see as essential."



"Coming hard on the heels of the premature closing of two highly regarded and beautifully wrought mainstage shows-Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's Gloria and Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone-these additional cancellations are devastating to A.C.T. and the cast and creative teams of both productions," adds MacKinnon. "So much work already went into these shows that are all about energizing our spaces and building community, something that will have to wait until we embark on our ambitious and celebratory 2020/21 season."



Through a generous partnership with Actors' Equity Association; Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 IATSE, patrons are able to purchase tickets to view Gloria and Toni Stone from the comfort of their own home. For tickets, visit www.act-sf.org or call A.C.T. at 415.749.2228. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from A.C.T. to view the production. Please allow 24 hours to receive your order confirmation. Ticket buyers will have until midnight on Friday, April 3 to purchase tickets and until midnight on Sunday, April 5 to view the production. Ticket buyers are encouraged to consider choosing a price point for themselves that feels generous, as well as financially accessible, keeping in mind the number of people in their household who will be watching the production.







