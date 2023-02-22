A.C.T. Announces Cast and Creative Team For Qui Nguyen's POOR YELLA REDNECKS

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) announced the full cast and creative team for Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks. After the rollicking success of Vietgone in 2018, Nguyen returns to A.C.T. with the second chapter in his kickass, hip-hop trilogy about a Vietnamese family who swap war-torn Saigon for rural 1970's Arkansas. The lovers from part one, Tong and Quang, are now married...that's the good news. The bad news is that with low-wage jobs, a son struggling with English, and rumors of old flames, the challenges are only beginning. Nguyen reunites with director Jaime Castañeda to draw from rap, leap into martial arts, and dig deep into his own family journey. Funny, sexy, and subversive, Poor Yella Rednecks confirms Nguyen as a groundbreaking American voice.



Poor Yella Rednecks performs at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market St., San Francisco) March 30-May 7, 2023. Press nights for Poor Yella Rednecks will be held on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13. Single tickets (ranging from $25-$60) are available now at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"I'm thrilled to step back into Qui Nguyen's world of Vietgone with this 'going-deeper' sequel," adds A.C.T. Artistic Director and Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon. "Listening to Shammy Dee's passionate ear-worm beats and song demos make me want the calendar to flip faster so that Bay Area audiences can get their fill now at the Strand Theater. I cannot wait to share this story."



"I can't wait to be back in San Francisco at one of my favorite theaters in the country," adds director Jaime Castañeda. "Set in 1981, class and assimilation intersect to create a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that feels closer to a live concert event than your average contemporary play."



The cast for Poor Yella Rednecks includes (in alphabetical order) Ben Chau-Chiu, Will Dao, Christine Jamlig, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Amanda Le Nguyen, Jed Parsario, Hyunmin Rhee, and Jomar Tagatac.



Directed by Jaime Castañeda, the creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Jessie Amoroso (Costume Designer), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Designer), James Ortiz (Puppet Designer), and Shammy Dee (Composer).



In connection with Poor Yella Rednecks, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events-many of which are presented free of charge-that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season.