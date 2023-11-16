AASC's CINDERELLA Returns With An Interactive Twist For 2023

The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella turns 21 this year with the original director and company founder Sherri Young returning taking the reins for the first time since 2019.



As always, audiences will find Cinderella at the mercy of her evil and yes, wicked step family trying to break her spirit. But, aided by some well-timed magic from a very committed, Fairy Godmother and some powerful shoes, Cinderella manages to discover her inner beauty and worth that have always resided within.



"At certain points in the play, our audiences have always seemed to want to talk back," says company founder Sherri Young. "And earlier this year I streamed Disneys Encanto, Live at the Hollywood Bowl, and I loved how interactive it was. So, knowing we were going to be at The Herbst once again, I thought now was the right time to jazz things up a little bit and inject new energy into the proceedings by giving the cast the opportunity to interact with the audience more. I love how the story and the productions have changed over the years and kept up with the times, and this year is no exception."



Cinderella will run 4 performances from Friday December 15 through Sunday December 17 at the Herbst Theatre.

Cast & Credits

Cinderella: Jasmine Williams

Prince Charming: Edgardo Solorio

The Duke: Jamey Williams

Evil Stepmother: Ashley Raggs

Fairy Godmother: Jennette May Shaniqua (stepsister): Michael Carol Zonita (stepsister): Jason Blackwell

Director: Sherri Young

Costumes: Patrick yukin Wang

Choreography: Nitty Dupree Thomas

Vocal Director: Kenneth Little