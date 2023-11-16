AASC's CINDERELLA Returns With An Interactive Twist For 2023

Cinderella will run 4 performances from Friday December 15 through Sunday December 17 at the Herbst Theatre.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall Photo 3 Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

AASC's CINDERELLA Returns With An Interactive Twist For 2023

 The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella turns 21 this year with the original director and company founder Sherri Young returning taking the reins for the first time since 2019. 

As always, audiences will find Cinderella at the mercy of her evil and yes, wicked step family trying to break her spirit. But, aided by some well-timed magic from a very committed, Fairy Godmother and some powerful shoes, Cinderella manages to discover her inner beauty and worth that have always resided within.

"At certain points in the play, our audiences have always seemed to want to talk back," says company founder Sherri Young. "And earlier this year I streamed Disneys Encanto, Live at the Hollywood Bowl, and I loved how interactive it was. So, knowing we were going to be at The Herbst once again, I thought now was the right time to jazz things up a little bit and inject new energy into the proceedings by giving the cast the opportunity to interact with the audience more. I love how the story and the productions have changed over the years and kept up with the times, and this year is no exception."

Cinderella will run 4 performances from Friday December 15 through Sunday December 17 at the Herbst Theatre.

Cast & Credits 

Cinderella: Jasmine Williams
Prince Charming: Edgardo Solorio
The Duke: Jamey Williams
Evil Stepmother: Ashley Raggs
Fairy Godmother: Jennette May Shaniqua (stepsister): Michael Carol Zonita (stepsister): Jason Blackwell
Director: Sherri Young
Costumes: Patrick yukin Wang
Choreography: Nitty Dupree Thomas
Vocal Director: Kenneth Little




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
San Francisco Opera Guild Hosts AN EVENING ON THE STAGE Benefit Photo
San Francisco Opera Guild Hosts AN EVENING ON THE STAGE Benefit

San Francisco Opera Guild's An Evening on the Stage gala dinner honors Karen J. Kubin and Mary and Bill Poland on Tuesday, November 28 at the War Memorial Opera House.

2
SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024 Photo
SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024

A new live show, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello comes to San Francisco next year! The live show will bring the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada beginning April 2024, with a stop at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Curran St.) on June 7 & 8, 2024.   

3
Multisensory Performance of PROMETHEUS Comes to San Francisco in March Photo
Multisensory Performance of PROMETHEUS Comes to San Francisco in March

The San Francisco Symphony and Cartier have announced a multisensory performance of Alexander Scriabin’s Prometheus, The Poem of Fire, March 1–3, 2024 at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco.  

4
Berkeley Ballet Theater With Post:ballet Present NUTCRACKER Photo
Berkeley Ballet Theater With Post:ballet Present NUTCRACKER

Berkeley Ballet Theater with Post:ballet will introduce a bold and visionary Nutcracker ballet production that redefines the holiday classic.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
The Wizard of Oz in San Francisco / Bay Area The Wizard of Oz
Palo Alto Players (11/03-11/19)
A Candlelit Homecoming in San Francisco / Bay Area A Candlelit Homecoming
First United Methodist Church & Mission Santa Clara (12/07-12/09)
Bright Star in San Francisco / Bay Area Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
California Festival: From the Edge in San Francisco / Bay Area California Festival: From the Edge
Davies Symphony Hall (11/17-11/18)
Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View in San Francisco / Bay Area Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View
Mountain View Center for Performing Arts (12/07-12/10)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA in San Francisco / Bay Area Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
Cinderella Enchanted in San Francisco / Bay Area Cinderella Enchanted
Julia Morgan Theater (11/03-12/22)
Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute in San Francisco / Bay Area Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon - Montclair (12/15-12/15)
Evita in San Francisco / Bay Area Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You