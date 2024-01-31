46th Annual Carnaval San Francisco Unveils 'Honor Indigenous Roots' Theme, Kicks Off With Mardi Gras, and More

At the top of the New Year, there's no better time than to get ready for Carnaval San Francisco 2024, with its theme, “Honor Indigenous Roots.” Join the vibrant celebration of food, music and camaraderie at various locations in the historic Mission District. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, February 13th for the kick off of festivities with Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday, one of three captivating prelude events leading up to Carnaval San Francisco.

Carnaval's Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday is free and will be from 5 pm-10 p.m. at multiple venues in San Francisco Mission District. The public is invited to enjoy live samba drummers, dance performances, and lively music from soca to cumbia and rumba, expressing the artistry of Latin America, the Caribbean and the African Diaspora. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, masks & beads and join the celebration of Carnaval's Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday in true Carnaval San Francisco style and traditions. Samba to over 20 Party Hot Spots in the Mission District including Bissap Baobab SF; Arcana; Kimbara Ritmo y Sabor; Cha Cha Cha; 24th Street BART Plaza all with music, dance, and Carnaval festivities, Register for free tickets and/or donate: https://givebutter.com/2024csfmardigras.

“It's time to put Carnaval San Francisco on everyone's radar,” said Rodrigo Duran, Executive Director. “It's the beginning of the New Year and the perfect time to plan to attend all the great prelude events and get ready to be a part of the festival with family and friends from across the Bay Area and visitors from around the world as Carnaval San Francisco honors indigenous roots.”

March 30th, the Carnaval festivities continue with the popular crowd-pleaser, the Carnaval King and Queen Competition at The Commons from 5pm-7 pm at- KQED's state-of-the-art headquarters, located at 2601 Mariposa Street in San Francisco. The Carnaval King and Queen event will be live in-person and livestream. The highly competitive colorful dance-off judged by a panel of Bay Area dance community leaders and master artists, is an event that captivates audiences with majestic movements rooted in Latin American and Caribbean traditions. The reigning 2023 Carnaval King and Queen Ezra Bristow and Mayela Carrasco will be passing the title on to the 2024 winners.

The California Academy of Sciences will host Carnaval San Francisco Nightlife on Thursday, May 16th from 6pm-10pm. It will be an evening of music, dance, food amid the programs and exhibits of the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park. Carnaval San Francisco Nightlife is a premier festive occasion, the last pre-event leading up to the finale of fun.

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, May 25th and May 26th 11 am -6 pm, is the ultimate signature event that brings nearly half a million people from around the world to San Francisco. Carnaval San Francisco is the largest multicultural celebration on the West Coast. The free, two–day Festival covers 17 blocks in the Mission District, with five music stages, 5 DJ block parties, 400 vendors and 50 local performing artists. The festival on Harrison between 16th and 24th streets includes international food, dancing, sampling sites and entertainment for families, couples and friends of all ethnic, social and economic backgrounds.

Keep on top of the fun and happenings about Carnaval San Francisco and all the events leading up to the two-day festival including the Grand Parade that will be on the second day of the festival, Sunday, May 26th. The cultural heritages of Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Bolivia, Cuba, Peru, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Colombia, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, El Salvador, and more will be represented. Who will be this year's Grand Parade Marshal leading sixty contingents with over 3,000 artists?

Amid all the weekend festivities, will be the grand opening and tour of “Casa de Carnaval San Francisco” at 683 Florida Street. The media and general public will be invited to tour the new location and see where many year-round services to the public administered by Carnaval San Francisco, can now call home/”Casa.” Carnaval San Francisco now has a home to carry out programmatic services and plans for the annual event that goes beyond entertainment and culture by impacting the Bay Area economy as well.

The evolving news of Carnaval San Francisco can be found on the new website. Check out all the great website features: https://www.facebook.com/reel/746560310333978.See and experience more at Click Here.