10th Annual Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers Launches FLACC 2023 This Month

The Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers has announced its 10th annual international dance festival, FLACC 2023: Cuatro Vientos (Four Winds) showcasing an international group of dance artists. The festival will take place the weekend of Oct. 27-29 at the Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th Street, San Francisco.

FLACC is the first and largest dance festival on the west coast that is devoted exclusively to Latinx/e and indigenous contemporary choreographers and culture bearers. Performers from across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean Islands will gather to present their art and enrich the dance ecosystem of the Bay Area and beyond.

To mark its 10-year anniversary, FLACC will also present a weeklong series of events leading up to the final performances that celebrate the world of Latinx/e contemporary dance. On Oct. 23-27, dance enthusiasts throughout the Bay Area are invited to attend a Master Class Series at the Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco. Come dance and learn from six local and visiting lead artists before the shows! Classes are $20 drop-in, $35 for 2, $100 Festival Pass.

“In its 10 years, FLACC has left an indelible mark on the world of contemporary dance,” said FLACC founding director Liz Duran Boubion. “FLACC nearly collapsed during the pandemic, but the passion and commitment of the dance community and our generous donors has made us stronger than ever.”

FLACC’s anniversary celebration will also include an Art Talk titled “Choreographies of Divergence: Latinx Contemporary Dance in the Americas,'’ by Dr. Juan Manuel Aldape Muñoz from Cornell University. This talk will take place at Latinx Research Center, 2547 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, and moderated by FLACC founding director Liz Duran Boubion. This event is free and open to the public.

Two distinct dance programs will be presented. Program A will take place Friday Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. with performances by Christopher “Unpezverde” Núñez, a recent Princeton University Arts Fellow, Jerome Hill Fellow and visually impaired choreographer from Costa Rica now based in New York City; Fernando Ramos, choreographer from San Juan, Puerto Rico and Co-Chair of the Dance Department at New Mexico School for the Arts; and Gabriela Ceceña, a world renowned dance artist and actress from Sonora, Mexico.

Program B will take place on Sat. Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 29 at 5:30p.m. with performances by Fana Fraser from Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, an interdisciplinary artists, director, performer and adjunct professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and recently an artist in residence at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, local artists, Karla Quintero(Colombia/Ecuador/US) and Belinda He(Singapore/US) performing a mischievous duet on the theme of listening, and two of FLACC’s alumni from Southern California, Joey Navarrete-Medina and Co-founder of Primera Generación, Rosa Rodriguez-Frazier . These first generation Mexican-American dancers are returning to San Francisco to restage their FLACC 2016 bilingual dance performance “Lost in Translation.”

FLACC is fiscally sponsored by Dancers’ Group. And supported by San Francisco Arts Commission, Zellerbach Family Foundation, California Arts Council, Grants For The Arts, the Phoenix Hotel, Latinx Research Center and individual donors.