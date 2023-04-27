Castro Theatre Conservancy Launches Plan to Revitalize the Castro Theatre

The Board of Directors of the Castro Theatre Conservancy (CTC) announced a renewed commitment to revitalizing the Castro Theatre, releasing a proposal to fully activate the theater within 60 days of purchasing or leasing the historic venue. The plan states that CTC is prepared to purchase the Castro Theatre from the Nasser family or to enter a long-term lease for its renovation and operation. The CTC has worked alongside many community organizations and individuals, including the Castro LGBTQ+ Cultural District and the Friends of the Castro Theatre Coalition, and its plan demonstrates a commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a determination to maintain San Francisco's last movie palace as a home to cinema.

"The Conservancy's plan shows that we can preserve the intrinsic values and crucial features of the historic building, while restoring it as an active business operating 365 days a year. The Castro Theatre is a beloved and integral part of the Castro neighborhood, and it must maintain LGBTQ+ and community programming. The Conservancy's plan is to operate the Castro as a financially sustainable community resource without desecrating a national landmark," says Peter Pastreich, Executive Director of the Castro Theatre Conservancy. "While Another Planet Entertainment insists that they must remove the orchestra floor seating of the Castro, we know the theatre can accommodate diverse and varied programming - and real community benefits - without demolishing its interior."

"There is only one Castro Theatre, and it is the backbone of San Francisco's film industry. It is just as significant to the fabric of our City's cultural heritage as Davies Symphony Hall or the War Memorial Opera House," adds Robert Byrne, Board President of the Castro Theatre Conservancy. "Our plan is responsible, logical, and immediately available. By operating the theater active 365 days a year, we will create a vibrant community asset, which is a far better alternative to the mostly unused theatre that APE has proposed."

The plan outlines how 60 days after purchasing the theater or signing a 60-year or longer lease with the Nassers, CTC will begin operating the Castro Theatre, promising activity every day of the year, including 200 days of repertory, first run, and other films that CTC itself presents, 52 days of Film Festival presentations, at least 24 days of LGBTQ+ focused programming, and 24 live performance events. The Conservancy engaged its working group of experienced professionals in the performing arts and fundraising to develop the initial three-year plan that would lead to a capital campaign of $20-$40 million for capital improvements.

Five full-time staff would be engaged during Year 1, which will also see the most urgent repairs to the building made, and establishment of a nonprofit membership and contribution program. During this time, the expectation is that the theatre will be immediately and fully activated. Year 2 will feature engagement of an architect and engineers, completion and City approval of plans, and the quiet phase of a capital fundraising campaign. The campaign will be completed in Year 3, as will any capital improvements that require the temporary closing of the theater.

The Conservancy's plan has been in development for the better part of a year but is only being released publicly now following a breakdown in conversations with Another Planet Entertainment. The plan also arrives in the wake of revelations that APE failed to meet timely commitments to perform over $10 million in renovations to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, pursuant to APE's 2010 lease agreement with the City and County of San Francisco, and that some $4 million in promised renovations are yet to be completed a near-decade after their initial deadline for completion. To accomplish their proposal to, among other things, demolish the interior of the Castro Theatre, APE still needs multiple approvals from the City. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the final language of the landmark designation of the interior of the theater on May 16, 2023. The Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission are scheduled to vote on APE's plan on May 18, 2023.

The operation will proceed with a clear understanding that service to the community, particularly the LGBTQ+ community and to the art of cinema, comes first, and that the Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that, like arts organizations across the City and entire nation, will function with a blend of earned income through ticket sales, concessions revenue, and rentals along with a reliable, structured infusion of contributions from members and patrons. This is a model that tens of thousands of successful nonprofit community arts organizations have championed for generations.