Blindspot Collective Announces New Performing Artist Residency, Blindspot Co-Op

Panel of local arts professionals to select 4-6 projects to receive up to 80 hours of rehearsal space starting this spring through the end of 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  
Blindspot Collective, a San Diego-based theatre company, seeks applications of projects from local performing artists to participate in the Blindspot Co-Op, our inaugural artist residency. Selected projects will receive up to 80 hours of rehearsal space to create, refine, or investigate new work.

"The Blindspot team named the residency Co-Op because we really see this as a collaboration opportunity," says Blindspot Producing Artist Jason Blitman. "So many local artists have ideas without the physical space to execute them, or even play and explore. We hope this can be that missing piece to support their work at no cost to these artists."

Blindspot Collective believes theatre is an inclusive term that can also include physical theatre, circus, puppetry, music, dance theatre, documentary theatre, and other forms that are still being defined or don't yet exist. Performing artists of all mediums are encouraged to submit their project proposal.

In addition to rehearsal space, Blindspot Collective can provide administrative support, including meeting rooms and collaborative workspaces with WiFi. Artists will retain full control and ownership of their projects, although developmental feedback and mentorship may be provided if desired.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of local stakeholders, and 4-6 projects will be selected based on their individual needs and schedules. Residencies are anticipated to begin on or around May 1, 2023, with space available through the end of the calendar year.

TO APPLY

Please submit this short form.

Applications are due by 11:59 pm on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.

Submissions received after this date will be considered if space is available but late submissions are not guaranteed to be reviewed.

Blindspot Collective develops transformative theatre that amplifies marginalized voices, illuminates untold stories, bridges disparate experiences, and energizes vulnerable communities. Since its founding in 2017, Blindspot Collective has collaborated with La Jolla Playhouse; The Old Globe; California Center for the Arts, Escondido; Diversionary Theatre; ARTS (A Reason to Survive); UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance; and other community partners to develop projects that meaningfully engage audiences and artists in the blindspot of society. The company has received acclaim for its original work, including site-specific events, new musicals, forum theatre, and verbatim plays. Blindspot Collective was the first theatre company to be awarded a residency at the San Diego International Airport and was selected "Theater of the Year" in 2020 by the San Diego Union-Tribune. Other honors include the 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Solo Performance, the 2020-21 company-in-residence at La Jolla Playhouse, and the Audience Favorite Award (2018) and Dunn-Rankin Award for New Work (2017) from the San Diego Fringe Festival.




