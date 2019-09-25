iNTO THE WOODS In Concert Comes To Moonlight Amphitheatre, October 5

"Into the Woods," the Stephen Sondheim musical that catapulted the reputation of the Moonlight Amphitheatre in 1990 when it was the first regional theatre in the United States to be granted the production rights to the show, will be presented in a concert version for one night only on Sat., October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Helmed by Director James Vásquez and Music Director and Conductor Elan McMahan, the cast is comprised of top-flight musical theatre talent from throughout Southern California. The show also reunites on stage Moonlight Founding Artistic Director Kathy Brombacher and actress Bets Malone, who are reprising the roles they originally performed in 1990. Brombacher revisits the role of Jack's Mother while Malone reprises the role of The Witch. The show also features Moonlight's leadership team of Steven Glaudini as The Narrator and Colleen Kollar Smith as The Baker's Wife.

The rest of the star-studded company includes Richard Bermudez as Cinderella's Prince, Jeremy Bernard as Rapunzel's Prince, Jessica Nash Bernard as Rapunzel, Jake Bradford as Jack, Mike Bradford as The Steward, Carlin Castellano as Lucinda, Douglas Davis as Cinderella's Father, Sarah Errington as Little Red Riding Hood, Randall Hickman as The Giant, Ralph Johnson as The Mysterious Man, Shirley Johnston as Cinderella's Mother, Rudy Martinez as The Baker, Katie Sapper as Cinderella, Amy Smith as Florinda, Lance Arthur Smith as The Wolf, Susan Stuber as Grandmother, and Maci Anne Wuebben as Cinderella's Stepmother.

The musical will be backed with a full orchestra conducted by McMahan from the orchestra pit. Tickets, ranging $15 to $45, are on sale now online at moonlightstage.com or by calling (760) 724-2110.

"Into the Woods" premiered in 1986 at the San Diego's Old Globe Theatre before it moved to Broadway in 1987 where it won numerous Tony Awards including Best Score (for Stephen Sondheim) and Best Book (for James Lapine). The musical depicts what happens "happily ever after" as well-known and beloved fairy tale characters are intertwined with sometimes hilarious and sometimes dramatic twists for a contemporary edge.

"Into the Woods in Concert" is a benefit concert for the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, the Moonlight's non-profit fundraising arm which has been supporting the programs at the theatre since 1976. The Foundation also supports arts education programs through the award-winning Moonlight Youth Theatre which produces three productions yearly and offers a unique theatrical internship program which attracts participants and mentors from throughout the region.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.





