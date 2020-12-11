Write Out Loud Presents Free Virtual Story Theatre GIVING SEASON 2020

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience - presents GIVING SEASON 2020, a virtual Story Concert sponsored by Rick & Ginny Wisley.

The production is offered FREE to the community and is appropriate for all ages. Performers include Britney Caldwell, Steven Lone, Veronica Murphy, Walter Ritter and Rachael VanWormer, with a special visit from Santa (portrayed by Jim Pascarella)

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared "It's been a difficult year for arts organizations, and we continue to find comfort in storytelling. We hope to share some of that comfort and the joy of the season with our community by providing a program of beautiful holiday stories - focused on the power of giving."

Program includes:

Christmas at Sea by Robert Louis Stevenson

Christmas Day in the Morning by Pearl S. Buck

The Year Christmas Came Late by Willa Cather

The Trees of the Dancing Goats by Patricia Polacco

The Galloping Sleigh by Hugh Lofting

The Christmas Apple by Ruth Sawyer

And a special visit by Santa....

Register to Virtually Access Giving Season 2020 http://writeoutloudsd.com/giving-season-2020/.