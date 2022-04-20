World Premiere of POSTCARD AMERICAN TOWN by Lynne Shankel & Crystal Skillman to be Presented by SDSU

The newest production in SDSU's New Musical Initiative, Postcard American Town will have its world premiere from April 29 - May 5, 2022. Written by Lynne Shankel and Crystal Skillman, this world premiere production will be directed by Professor Stephen Brotebeck, and music directed by Professor Robert Meffe from the School of Theatre, Television, and Film. Shankel is best known as the first woman to solely orchestrate a new musical on Broadway with the 2015 production of Allegiance.

Since the fall of 2020, Lynne Shankel and Crystal Skillman have developed Postcard American Town along with the MFA and undergraduate students for this spring's world premiere.

For tickets to Postcard American Town, visit the SDSU Theatre, Television, and Film website. Ticket prices run $17.00 - $20.00. Seating is limited and audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Writer's Statement: Lynne Shankel and Crystal Skillman

"It has been incredible to explore this particular story at this particular moment in time in our country as we follow Emma and Dylan and their vastly different experiences in the fictional Midwestern town of Westville, when the Settler's Picnic, a 150-year-old traditional event, is brought into question. Though an original story, while we have developed this piece, we have all witnessed this country grow more and more divided. During our writing process we have often looked back on MLK's quotes about how the greatest stumbling block towards racial equality in America is the white moderate who 'is more devoted to 'order' than justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice'. Through the story of a simple town picnic, we are trying to really delve into this dilemma. It's not about obvious villains and heroes, but about examining the folks who choose to live somewhere safely in-between. In our two years of development with the students of SDSU, and in working with dramaturg Kim Montelibano Heil, director Stephen Brotebeck and music director Rob Meffe, we have had the time, support, and resources to fully explore the piece. Now to be see it all come together in production is a big step for us in our journey with this show." -- Lynne Shankel and Crystal Skillman

The Cast

The principal cast will feature the MFA Musical Theatre graduate students whose collective work spans Broadway, international, and regional/local productions. The 2022 class includes Julio Catano, Casey Craig, Victoria Fowler, Melissa Glasgow, Sheldon Gomabon, Kyle Montgomery, Clinton Sherwood, and Chris Shin. Undergraduates Maura Anderson, Makenna Boutelle, Audrey Deubig, Sophia Perez, Morgan Sayles, and Jackson Wright round out the cast.

Arts Alive SDSU Panel Discussion

Arts Alive SDSU has created a panel discussion as part of their spring 2022 Discovery Series. The discussion will connect Postcard American Town in how to examine racial division and social activism in contemporary American culture. Lynne Shankel, Crystal Skillman, Stephen Brotebeck and Robert Meffe will all serve as panelists, alongside Anh Hua (Professor of Women's Studies, SDSU), Kim Heil (Casting Director, San Diego Repertory Theatre), and moderated by Virginia Loh-Hagan (Director, SDSU APIDA Resource Center). To register for this free, public discussion occurring on April 27th at 10:00am, click here.

Plot Summary: Postcard American Town

Postcard American Town follows a young woman's awakening to the importance of social activism and a young man's determination for change in the fictitious community of Westville. By examining the complexities of racial divisions in the United States through the simplicity of a small-town picnic, this musical reveals the universal impact of cultural discrimination.

Author Bios: Postcard American Town

Lynne Shankel (Music and Lyrics) is an award-winning orchestrator and arranger living in the New York City area. Lynne was recently the music supervisor/arranger/orchestrator for ALLEGIANCE starring Lea Salonga and George Takei on Broadway. Her diverse musical background has led her to write orchestrations and arrangements for everyone from Chita Rivera, the New York Pops and Raul Esparza to Tony Award winner/Bon Jovi member David Bryan and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She was music director/arranger for the B?way production of CRY-BABY, as well as the resident music supervisor for the Tony-award winning revival of COMPANY, for which she conducted the Grammy-nominated cast album. She was music director/arranger for the Off-Broadway hit ALTAR BOYZ, for which she received a Drama Desk nomination for orchestrations. Lynne received a second Drama Desk nomination for her work on THE EXTRAORDINARY ORDINARY (by Paul Loesel and Scott Burkell) in 2010. In 2012, she received the Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Orchestrations in San Diego for her work on ALLEGIANCE. In 2014, Lynne was orchestrator/arranger for the world premiere of CHASING THE SONG (music by David Bryan, book by Joe DiPietro ) at La Jolla Playhouse. She was orchestrator/music director for the acclaimed revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at the Papermill Playhouse (directed by Thomas Kail) and the music supervisor, arranger and co-orchestrator for BARE THE MUSICAL. She also collaborated with lyricist Jon Hartmere to provide the new songs for that production which are featured on her new album, "Bare Naked." Proud graduate of the University of Michigan.

Crystal Skillman (Book) is an award winning writer who creates darkly funny, high-concept work with heart and edge. As a playwright she is a four time NYT Critics' Pick, as well as an award-winner as a book writer for the musical MARY AND MAX (with composer Bobby Cronin ), and her comic book credits include work for Marvel and "Adventure Time". You can watch the trailer of her NYTimes Critics' Pick OPEN here or listen to the popular audio drama "KING KIRBY" (with writer Fred Van Lente) released from Broadway Podcast Network this year. A passionate believer in art and activism, Crystal is the author of the play RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD, a coming of age story of two teenage climate activists, which has been optioned for a premiere next year and political thriller PULP VÃ‰RITÃ‰ (The Kilroys) presented earlier this year at the Playwrights' Center in the Ruth Easton New Play Series. Upcoming work in television

includes the animated series "EAT FIGHTER" (Based on her WebToon comic), the YA animated series "COSMIC CRITTERS," and the musical half hour comedy

"OVERNIGHT SUCCESS" (Co-Conceiver Lauren Elder, Kampfire Films). Crystal's new audio drama "THE MAGICIAN'S MAGICIAN" will launch this fall.

SDSU Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Degree in Musical Theatre

The SDSU Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Degree in Musical Theatre in the School of Theatre, Television, and Film has helped hundreds of people establish life-long careers as musical theatre artists. Many of our graduates have used this terminal degree to teach in musical theatre programs in schools and universities worldwide. Others have gone on to become professional performers, directors, choreographers, music directors, producers, casting agents, and writers. The SDSU MFA Musical Theatre program is a National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) member.

At SDSU we strive to bring the professional world of musical theatre together with the academic world of the university. Our students bring their professional experience to us, and together we develop the skills needed to carry it forward.

This program, which began accepting students in 1982, is unique in its integration of performance training with academic study. It is a two-year MFA program designed so that students can complete 60 units of study in four consecutive 15-week semesters, with one summer break, during which students complete a theatre internship.

San Diego State University

SDSU is a major public research institution that provides transformative experiences, both inside and outside of the classroom, for its 35,000 students. The university offers bachelor's degrees in 94 areas, master's degrees in 78

areas and doctorates in 22 areas. Students participate in research, international experiences, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives, and a broad range of student life and leadership opportunities. The university's rich campus life features opportunities for students to participate in, and engage with, the creative and performing arts, a Division I athletics program and the vibrant cultural life of the San Diego region. For more information, visit www.sdsu.edu.