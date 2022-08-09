Women's Libido Drug Trial Takes Center Stage In The San Diego Premiere Of The Pleasure Trials At MOXIE Theatre

The San Diego premiere of The Pleasure Trials, a new play by Sarah Saltwick, lands at a powerful moment after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade.

Saltwick's sharp comedy explores a fictional drug trial that aims to find a solution to "female desire deficit disorder." When the trial is announced, women come out of the woodwork looking for an internal revolution. What's at stake if the drug doesn't work? What's at stake if it does? The Pleasure Trials plays at MOXIE Theatre, San Diego's award-winning theatre dedicated to producing women+'s work, August 14 and runs through September 11, 2022 with a press opening on August 19 at 8 p.m.

SARAH SALTWICK is a playwright based in Austin, TX, a graduate of the Michener Center for Writers at UT Austin, and was a Jerome Fellow at the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis.

"Discovery is a big theme of The Pleasure Trials. Rachel and Callie are creating a brand new drug and are discovering the effects, some expected and some surprising. The participants are discovering new things about themselves and their own desires and expectations."-Sarah Saltwick

Marti Gobel is a San Diego director, actor, and teaching artist making her MOXIE Theatre directorial debut with The Pleasure Trials, which features an all-women and non-binary cast and production team. Ms. Gobel's firm belief in Arts Education led her to study at The JF Kennedy Center where she completed her training in Effective Residency and Lesson Planning. She is a proud member of both AEA and SAG-AFTRA.

MOXIE THEATRE is a professional non-profit theatre located in San Diego, California, and founded in 2004. MOXIE's mission is to create more diverse and honest images of women+ for our culture using the intimate art of theatre. Through productions of plays written by women+, educational programs, career-launching professional opportunities, MOXIE is creating a pipeline for women+'s work and inspiring audiences to create change in their own communities.

Running August 14 - September 11, 2022 at MOXIE Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Ste. N, San Diego, CA 92115.