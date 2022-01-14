Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 San Diego Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mayte Natalio - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Teresa Craven - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical

James Vasquez - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Direction Of A Play

Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - THE GARDEN - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego

Best Editing Of A Stream

Christian Ezell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Zieve - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Musical

HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Performer In A Musical

Andrew Polec - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Performer In A Play

Christopher M Williams - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Hershey Felder - PUCCINI - San Diego Repertory Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company

Best Play

GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

A CABARET LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER - Teatro San Diego

Best Streaming Play

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Patricia Jewel - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Shay Olgesby-Smith - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HAIR - Old Globe

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Tenth Avenue Arts Center