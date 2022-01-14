Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 San Diego Awards
HAIR - The Old Globe Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Mayte Natalio - HAIR - The Old Globe
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Teresa Craven - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
James Vasquez - HAIR - The Old Globe
Best Direction Of A Play
Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - THE GARDEN - La Jolla Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Stream
Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego
Best Editing Of A Stream
Christian Ezell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Zieve - HAIR - The Old Globe
Best Musical
HAIR - The Old Globe
Best Performer In A Musical
Andrew Polec - HAIR - The Old Globe
Best Performer In A Play
Christopher M Williams - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Hershey Felder - PUCCINI - San Diego Repertory Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company
Best Play
GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
A CABARET LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER - Teatro San Diego
Best Streaming Play
FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Patricia Jewel - HAIR - The Old Globe
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Shay Olgesby-Smith - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HAIR - Old Globe
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Tenth Avenue Arts Center