Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 San Diego Awards

HAIR - The Old Globe Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 14, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Mayte Natalio - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Teresa Craven - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
James Vasquez - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Direction Of A Play
Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - THE GARDEN - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Stream
Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego

Best Editing Of A Stream
Christian Ezell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Zieve - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Musical
HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Performer In A Musical
Andrew Polec - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Performer In A Play
Christopher M Williams - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Hershey Felder - PUCCINI - San Diego Repertory Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company

Best Play
GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
A CABARET LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER - Teatro San Diego

Best Streaming Play
FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Patricia Jewel - HAIR - The Old Globe

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Shay Olgesby-Smith - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HAIR - Old Globe

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Tenth Avenue Arts Center


