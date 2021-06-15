Virtual Production Of OC Premiere of SWEAT Starts This Sunday

Chance Theater has announced that the Orange County premiere of Lynn Nottage's acclaimed play, Sweat will be the second show in its 23rd Anniversary Season. The Pulitzer Prize winner is directed by Elina de Santos (Seminar). The show will have scheduled virtual performances from June 20 - July 18, 2021. This production is presented in association with The Morgan-Wixson Theatre.

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage' Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay true to themselves and each other. Please note, this show contains adult language and subject material.

Lynn Nottage began working on the play in 2011 by interviewing numerous residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, one of the poorest cities in America with a poverty rate of over 40%. She explored the effects on residents due to the loss of heavy industry and the changing ethnic composition of the city. Sweat was first performed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015 before playing at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. later that year. Sweat opened Off-Broadway at The Public Theater on November 3, 2016. This production closed six weeks later in order to transfer to Broadway. The production opened on Broadway at Studio 54 on March 26, 2017.

Chance Theater's production team includes director Elina de Santos, projection designer Nick Santiago, costume designer Adrianna Lambarri, lighting designer Masako Tobaru, sound designer & fight coordinator Marc Antonio Pritchett, specialty makeup artist Bebe Herrera, sound supervisor Ryan Brodkin, video editor James Tran, and stage manager Niko Montelibano.

The production will star Cary J. Thompson as Brucie, Dalia Vosylius as Tracey, Darrin Hickok as Jason, Elijah Rashad Reed as Chris, Jozben Barrett as Evan, Marlene Galán as Jessie, Rey Pulice as Oscar, Scott Sheldon as Stan, and Estelle as Cynthia.

Any questions can be directed to (888) 455-4212, or by sending an email to info@chancetheater.com.