DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast and Creative Team Set at Cygnet Theatre

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Cygnet Theatre will present the Tony award winning acclaimed musical, Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Blake McCarty, with musical direction by Patrick Marion. The show will run from September 9 to October 4, 2026 and will be produced in The Joseph Clayes III Theater. Opening night for media is Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM (Pacific Time).

Dear Evan Hansen, winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, follows high school senior, Evan, who becomes involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding that evolves into a web of lies he did not intend to create. As the story takes a life of its own, Evan must navigate the new relationships he's experiencing, while facing the weight of his choices.

Featuring hit songs like “Waving Through a Window” and “You Will Be Found,” this powerful musical explores themes of mental health, family dynamics, and human connection in the era of social media.

"What draws me to Dear Evan Hansen is its incredible score," says director McCarty, "Music that is as emotionally precise as it is unforgettable, carried by a cast that brings real nuance to a deeply complex story. This remarkable show also explores something uniquely universal: loneliness, not as a fringe experience, but as something nearly everyone is quietly navigating. Dear Evan Hansen doesn't pretend connection is simple or that it fixes everything, but it reminds us that we need it and need each other. I hope patrons leave this production thinking about the people in their own lives they might have overlooked and are a little more willing to reach toward them. I can't wait for audiences to meet these characters as portrayed by our extraordinary cast in the intimate and dynamic world created by our design team."

The cast features Shannon Gerrity as Ensemble/Evan & Jared Understudy, Tash Gomez as Alana Beck, Danny Holmes as Jared Kleinman, David Humphrey as Larry Murphy, Sydney Joyner as Cynthia Murphy, Kailyn Leilani as Ensemble/Heidi & Cynthia Understudy, Tyler Martinez as Connor Murphy, Aiden Meyndert as Evan Hansen, Nathan Nonhof as Ensemble/Connor & Larry Understudy, Nio Russell as Zoe Murphy, Aya Sherian as Ensemble/Zoe & Alana Understudy, and Bethany Slomka as Heidi Hansen.

The creative team includes Theresa Maigue Bendorf, Choreographer; Caroline Andrew, Lighting Design; Ginger Chody, Sound Design; Peter Herman, Wig and Makeup Designer; Nicholas Ponting, Scenic Design; Sierra, Projection Design; Grace Wong, Costume Design; Laura ZIngle, Stage Manager; Ali Flores, Assistant Stage Manager; Karina Ortega, Production Assistant; Kandace Crystal, Intimacy Consultant; Katy Dawson, Assistant Director/Assistant Choreographer; and Dacara Seward, Mental Health Consultant.

Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office, by phone at 619-337-1525, or by visiting CygnetTheatre.org. Cygnet Theatre is located at 2880 Roosevelt Road in Arts District Liberty Station. Preview performance tickets starting at $44 and regular tickets starting at $54.

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