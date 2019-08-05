Verve Recording Artist Brenna Whitaker Set For Palm Springs & San Diego

Acclaimed Verve recording artist Brenna Whitaker will be appearing at The Purple Room in Palm Springs on Friday, September 20, at 8pm, and at Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego on Saturday, September 21, at 8pm, it was announced today by The Purple Room, Martinis Above Fourth, and Chris Isaacson Presents.



In this intimate concert, Whitaker brings her Signature Sound and performs powerful vocals for an evening of classics from the American Song Book and Jazz Standards including songs made famous by Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and more. She will also perform selections from her self-titled debut album released by Verve Records.



Raved the LA Weekly, "Brenna Whitaker takes the stage, takes control, and takes your breath away." Growing up in Kansas City, Brenna Whitaker fell in love with the music of jazz and blues singers from a long-ago era. "Ruth Brown, Peggy Lee, Cab Calloway, Etta James - those are my people," says the LA-based vocalist. "I don't know how I ended up knowing so many of their songs and standards from back then. It's almost like they found their way to me." Whitaker landed her first professional theatre gig at age 11, moved to New York City to study with Broadway veterans at age 17, and spent her early 20s leading jazz bands back home in Missouri. She then headed to LA and set up a series of residencies that eventually attracted fans like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, and Michael Bublé, and caught the attention of Verve Music Group chairman and 16-time Grammy Award-winner David Foster. Whitaker's debut album for Verve finds her reviving a vast American jukebox of classic songs and revealing the full force of her stunning, soulful voice.



Admission at The Purple Room is $25-$30 and tickets may be purchased online at www.purpleroompalmsprings.com or by phone at (760) 322-4422. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8pm. Admission at Martinis Above Fourth is $30-$35 and tickets may be purchased online at www.MA4SD.com or by phone at (619) 400-4500. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8pm.



The Purple Room is located at 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive (inside Club Trinidad Resort) in Palm Springs, 92264. Martinis Above Fourth is located at 3940 Fourth Avenue in San Diego, 92103.





