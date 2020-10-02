VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer For the Finale of the Old Globe's THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE Series

The finale airs on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. PDT.

The Old Globe will present the series finale of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein's hit online series Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. PDT.

This special presentation is the culmination of a series, created during the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in which Edelstein introduces Shakespeare sonnets and delves into one masterpiece of the form each episode. This finale event will showcase some of the nation's greatest Shakespeareans (all of whom are artists who have been part of recent Globe seasons) performing the matchless sonnets that Edelstein explored in earlier episodes of the series, and talking about what Shakespeare means to them at this extraordinary moment in time.

Watch the teaser trailer below!

