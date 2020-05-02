VIDEO: Opera Singer Barbara Tobler Talks Balcony Performances, and Sings on GOOD MORNING SAN DIEGO

Local opera singer Barbara Tobler recently appeared on Good Morning San Diego to talk about how she has been performing songs from her balcony during the quarantine.

Tobler says she does it to provide a bit of an escape for people during this difficult time.

During the interview, Tobler even performed a song!

Watch the video here.

Barbara found her roots in opera after winning the Austrian American Society Vocal Competition, sending her to live and study at the prestigious Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria. From there, she went on to sing in well- known opera houses in Italy and Germany, eventually landing in Switzerland where she was under contract with the St. Gallen Opern for four years.

Upon returning to the United States, Barbara went on to receive her Master's Degree in Vocal Performance and continued to sing lead roles in opera and musical theater up and down the eastern United States. After moving to San Diego, Barbara took an interest in singing other styles of music and became a sought after recitalist, dazzling audiences with her eclectic and varied programming. She went on to find success performing for corporate entertainment companies, where she co-created the show La Divina, comprised of four fabulous sopranos, and toured in her French song inspired cabaret show, Chant du Coeur. Always seeking to create something new and different, Barbara then formed a trio called Lyriphon, featuring two virtuosic Brazilian guitarist bringing poetic lyricism and technical excellence to classical and popular songs.

In addition to her continued successful singing career, Barbara has established herself as a sought after vocal coach in San Diego and the surrounding areas. She has studios in downtown San Diego and Carlsbad, California.





