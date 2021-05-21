The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents New Directions New dance works by undergraduate choreographers directed by guest choreographer Marcos Duran MFA '20.

Marcos Duran is currently a Lecturer at UC San Diego and a member of San Diego Dance Theater. He holds an MFA from UC San Diego and BFA from UC Santa Barbara.

A New Yorker from 2008-2017, he directed and performed in the Brooklyn based Marcos Duran Performance Group. He was invited to share his work at Movement Research at The Judson Church, Dixon Place, La MaMa Experimental Theater, Theater for the New City, 92nd St Y, Center for Performance Research, Triskelion Arts, and Green Space.

While a graduate at UC San Diego from 2017-2020, he made three works that culminated his 15 years as a dancemaker. Heel, Skull (60 min), The Rules of the Game (25 min), and his thesis work, The Underground (95 min), all premiered at La Jolla Playhouse theater district. They exhibited accounts of social choreography, CranioSacral audience integration, and transdisciplinary collaborations between visual arts, music, technology, and theater.

From 2000-2020, Marcos learned from working with Daniel Charon, Liam Clancy, Nancy Colahan, Kellye Dodd, Faye Driscoll, Erica Essner, Eric Geiger, Meredith Glisson, Valerie Houston, Jenni Hong, Jean Isaacs, Risa Jaroslow, Keith Johnson, Misa Kelly, Eun Hee Lee, John Malashock, Bronwen MacArthur, Dance Monks, Stephanie Nugent, Christy O'Harris, Jerry Pearson, Christopher Pilafian, Tonia Shimin, Yolande Snaith, Sasha Spielvogel, Terry Wilson, Bill Young, and the master works of Jose Limon as directed by Alice Condodina and Gary Masters.

International performance tours include Mexico, Wales, Ireland, China, and South Korea.

Performances in the United States include venues such as Jacob's Pillow (Beckett, MA), The Kitchen (NYC), Ailey Citigroup Theater (NYC), PS 122 (NYC), Dancespace (NYC), Abrons Art Center (NYC), Velocity Dance Center (Seattle), CounterPulse (San Francisco), and Diavolo Theater (LA).

Marcos has been fiscally supported by the San Diego Fellowship, Fractured Atlas, three crowdfunding campaigns, and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Artist Residencies at Center for Performance Research in Brooklyn.

The performance dates for New Directions are June 3 -5 Performances will be presented on our digital platform. Tickets are free of charge. More information can be found at: https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/new-directions.html

The dance making artists include Alyssa Bousquet, Boning Yang, Charul Sharma, Eric Lopez Burgueno, Erica Khan, Gabrielle Chen, Holly Robertson, London Davis, Louis Zapien Flores, Madenn Walikis, Malaiya Eraso, Sabina Fritz, William Kessinger, Yunyu Lin

The creative team includes Marcos Duran (Director), Michael Wogulis (Scenic Designer), Bryan Ealey (Lighting Designer), Katherine Mcleod (Production Stage Manager), Beren Yildirim (Assistant Stage Manager), EmmaJo Spencer (Assistant Stage Manager), Madeline Woch (Assistant Stage Manager)