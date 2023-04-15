Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diego's Oldest New Play Reading Group

Featured award-winning playwrights include Amy Dell, Richard Fouts, James Hebert, Katharine Rex, Tori Rice, Roy Sekigahama and Marielle Vizcarra.

Apr. 15, 2023  

The Scripteasers will celebrate seventy-five years of new plays by San Diego playwrights with its 75th Anniversary Showcase on May 8th, at 7:30 PM at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, 91942. Suggested donation $15.00 at the door or on the website Click Here

Founded in 1948, The Scripteasers, a San Diego-based playwrights development group, is the longest continually operating organization in the nation dedicated to helping writers refine their craft.

New plays are read the second and fourth Fridays of the month throughout the year, and members have had work published, produced and performed internationally, including television, Regional Theaters and Off-Broadway. Actors and theater lovers are also welcome and actor members have been seen in movies, on television and local stages including The Old Globe, Cygnet and many others- including Lamplighters!

According to Mitch Feingold, Showcase Coordinator, The Scripteasers has read more than 1500 scripts over seven and a half decades. "We are looking forward to an outstanding showcase which will highlight new work by San Diego playwrights - performed by San Diego actors."

The Scripteasers is excited to present our 75th Anniversary Showcase at Lamplighters Community Theatre. It's The Scripteasers first public reading in over three years and we hope you will join us in person at Lamplighters!

For more info about Scripteasers, please see the scripteasers.org website

Amy Dell has been performing in San Diego theatres since moving here in 2007. She has enjoyed getting back into playwriting during the past several years, and she has appreciated the support and inspiration provided by The Scripteasers and The Old Globe's Community Voices. When not writing or acting, she works as an attorney and enjoys hiking with her husband and mutt.

Richard Fouts is a San Diego playwright and recent NYC transplant, who has authored several dramas and dark comedic plays. His drama about the Vietnam draft, First Day in December, won lst place in Scripteasers short play contest of 2021.

James Hebert is the former chief theater critic for the San Diego Union-Tribune, and currently serves as Chairman of the Encinitas Commission for the Arts as well as Content Manager for the San Diego Tourism Authority. "B-17" is his first play, and he is deeply grateful to Scripteasers for giving it a spin.

Katharine Rex first on-stage love was improvisational theater. She is currently an actor, improviser, coach and most recently playwright and screenwriter. In improv, you're the playwright,director and actor, so she's constantly making things up. Although she's been writing her whole life, writing plays and screenplays is a new and eye-opening joy.

Tori Rice is an award-winning playwright, teaching artist, and co-host of the Hey Playwright podcast http://heyplaywright.com/

Roy Sekigahama Roy's play, Desert Rock Garden (New Village Arts, 2022) was nominated for four awards including Outstanding New Production (2023 Craig Noel Awards), and was the recipient of Best Director. This play won grants from the California Civil Liberties Program and the National Endowment for the Arts. Two plays won in Scripteasers short play contests - the first in 2016, which was Roy's first win as a playwright, and in 2019 for (name of play).

Marielle Vizcarra is a bilingual Mexicana-Americana that identifies herself as a poet, playwright, podcaster, and creative. She is fascinated by the family dynamic in Latinx/e households and enjoys portraying these stories in her work.




