The San Diego International Film Festival's 20th Anniversary Will Be Celebrated Throughout San Diego

The San Diego International Film Festival announces its 20th Anniversary this October which will include a hybrid of in-person and virtual events.

In-person Festival Events and Film Screenings will take place in some of the city's most beautiful locations - including Balboa Park's Museum of Photographic Arts and the San Diego Museum of Art, The Catamaran Resort on Mission Bay and on board the USS Midway. Patrons can also access over 150 films On Demand in the Festival's Virtual Village as well as Q&As with Filmmakers from around the world. The 2021 Festival runs from October 14th-24th. www.sdfilmfest.com

Tonya Mantooth, CEO/Artistic Director shared, "As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, I have really reflected on the great strides that have been made within the film industry. There has been a significant increase in female and BIPOC Filmmakers as well as a larger examination of global social topics. We are thrilled to provide a platform to showcase that change. This year the Festival received over 3000 film submissions representing over 65 countries. We are excited to be curating one of the strongest film line-ups in our 20-year history including both independent films and studio premieres."

2021 SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Selected films for the 2021 Festival will be announced in early September.

OCT 15 - 24th

Festival Virtual Village - Over 150 Features, Documentaries and Shorts will be available On Demand in the Festival Virtual Village along with Q&As with a variety of Filmmakers from around the world. Celebrate the 20th Anniversary with a screening party in the comfort of your own home!

THURSDAY, OCT 14

Opening Night Film & Reception @ Balboa Park, Museum of Photographic Arts - Time: 5:30 PM (Pre-Reception), 7:00 PM (Screening)|The 20th Anniversary San Diego International Film Festival kicks off with a bang! Film lovers, filmmakers, arts patrons, elected officials, executives and professionals will all gather to celebrate film at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Guests will enjoy a pre-screening cocktail party at the Lily Pond followed by a film premiere and Q&A with the Filmmaker.

FRIDAY, OCT 15

Festival Screenings @ Balboa Park, Museum of Photographic Arts - Time: All Day | In the iconic MOPA theatre, film lovers will enjoy a full day of Film Screenings including Studio Premieres and Independent Features, Documentaries and Short Films. Festival pass includes free admission to museum exhibits all day.

SATURDAY, OCT 16

Festival Screenings @ San Diego Museum of Art - Time: All Day | Visit the San Diego Museum of Art for Film Screenings including Studio Premieres and Independent Features, Documentaries and Short Films as well as Q&A's with Filmmakers from all over the world. Festival pass includes free admission to museum exhibits all day.

SUNDAY, OCT 17

Film Festival Screenings @ Catamaran Resort - Time: All Day | Catamaran Resort. Film lovers will enjoy Studio Premieres and Independent Features,Documentaries and Short Films. In between Film Screenings, guests can visit the Festival Lounge overlooking beautiful Mission Bay for snacks, cocktails and conversations with other film lovers.

Culinary Cinema - Time: 11:30AM | Culinary Cinema is a recipe for Sunday fun and a dream come true for foodies! The ingredients begin with a cuisine-themed movie. Afterwards everyone adjourns to the grass lawn of the Catamaran Resort. Overlooking Mission Bay, attendees will enjoy dishes inspired by six renowned Chefs. Add some nice wines and good conversation and you have a perfect Sunday afternoon.

Movies on the Bay @ Catamaran Resort - Time: 6:30PM |Catamaran Resort. Dig your toes in the sand and wrap up your day at Movies on the Bay.

SATURDAY, OCT 23

San Diego Intl Film Festival on the USS Midway - Time: TBD |

The evening begins with a pre-screening cocktail party followed by a premiere screening of The Hornet's Nest and panel discussion with the Filmmakers in partnership with RTAG, a veteran-run organization that helps veterans find employment.

The health and safety of audience and staff is the highest priority, especially as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to evolve. Through close consultation with medical and public health officials, the company is announcing this new COVID-19 Safety Policy for attending a screening or an event at the San Diego International Film Festival.

As of Thursday October 14, all attendees for in-person events or film screenings will be required to present proof of vaccination as "Fully Vaccinated" OR a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event in order to enter in-person San Diego International Film Festival events.

"Fully Vaccinated" is defined by the CDC as being at least 14 days after the receipt of the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine (such as Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna) or one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson).

To gain admittance to the San Diego International Film Festival, all attendees will be required to present a photo ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test results. Acceptable proof of COVID-19 vaccination or test is:

The physical COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card issued to the patron at the time of vaccination or negative results of the COVID-19 PCR test A photograph of the individual's COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or negative results of the COVID-19 PCR test; or A digital record of the COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. All residents of California may request a digital vaccination record at www.myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

The San Diego International Film Festival is closely monitoring the CDC, State and County guidelines and will adhere to all protocols mandated for wearing masks indoors at the time of the event.